Talks get underway between Finn Harps and Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan and members of the club’s board have met to discuss Horgan’s future following the team’s relegation to the First Division.

Horgan has indicated that he is willing to stay on as Harps boss, but it’s understood he wants assurances on a number of issues if he is to remain in charge.

Not surprisingly, the club’s playing budget for the 2018 season is among the top priorities for both Horgan and the Harps board.

Already two players have left the club with Danny Morrissey joining Limerick FC and Caolan McAleer signing for Sligo Rovers.

It’s thought the budget was among the items discussed at last week’s meeting, but there are other matters too that Horgan is keen to have addressed.

Speaking to the Democrat, the Harps boss was reluctant to discuss the situation while meetings are taking place. But he said he is keen to have matters sorted as soon as time allows.

“In fairness to the board, I’m sure they will want to have things sorted as quickly as possible too,” Horgan said.

“We had a meeting and I outlined a number of things that I wanted addressed if I am to stay on as manager. The board will now go away and consider these, and we’ll take it from there.”

A club spokesperson said that while preliminary talks with Horgan had taken place, some members of the board weren’t able to attend the meeting due to other commitments. He said there has been no definite decision in relation to the future of Horgan as manager, on either side yet.

However, the spokesperson agreed that it was important to sort out all matters as quick as possible in order to put preparations in place ahead of the 2018 campaign.

“We can’t really afford to waste any time because even though the season has just finished, the new season will be upon us before we know it,” he said.

“There’s still a lot going on. We are now about to enter the licensing process where we have to outline our projections for the new season. That’s a very busy time for us as a club, and a very important time.

“But perhaps more importantly, the club and our manager need to start assembling a squad for the season.

“Other clubs are already doing that, and we can’t afford to be left behind,” he added

The club spokesperson also confirmed that the club’s main sponsors, McGettigans, will be on board again for next season “in some capacity”.

It’s also hoped to organise an end of season awards night, not just for the first team, but the club’s undersage sides as well.