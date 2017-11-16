Donegal players on duty at international level

Finn Harps U15 players Patrick McGarvey and Fionnan Coyle were members of the Republic of Ireland U15 squad who went down 2-0 to Poland at Whitehall in Dublin on Tuesday. The two sides will meet again today (Thursday) as part of the back-to-back friendly fixtures. Goalkeeper McGarvey was in the starting eleven and saved a 23rd minute penalty before being replaced late in the game. Full-back Coyle came on as a 65th minute substitute.

Meanwhile Derry City's Ronan Curtis from St. Johnston was on the Republic of Ireland Under-21 side that lost 2-1 away to Norway on Tuesday - their first defeat in their UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign.

Republic of Ireland U-21s who lost out to Norway on Tuesday. Donegal's Ronan Curtis is pictured on the back row wearing No. 11.