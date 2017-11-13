Ulster Schools finish runners-up at Inter-pros

Ulster finished runners-up at the FAI Schools Inter-provincials in Dublin at the weekend - but it could easily have been so much better for Paul Browne’s side.

Ulster, the reigning champions, drew their final game on Sunday against Leinster when a win would have seen them crowned tournament winners.

As it was the 2-2 draw just wasn’t enough and Leinster ended up winning the tournament overall.

Ulster’s 4-0 defeat to Munster on Saturday proved costly and it meant they faced an uphill task going into Sunday’s final against a strong Leinster side.

Michael Gallagher’s two goals saw them lead the game 2-1 but they conceded an equaliser when Leinster scored after their initial penalty was missed.

An injury to Gallagher and also to Connor O’Reilly didn’t help their cause while they finished the game with ten men when Corrie-Lee Bogan was sent off.

Ulster will look back on this as a tournament they could have won again. They got off to the perfect start on Friday night when they beat Connaught 3-0 with goals from Corrie-Lee Bogan, Ethan Coll and Stephen Doherty.

However, the defeat to Munster on Saturday was critical and while they played much better against Leinster, the draw just wasn’t enough.

Congratulations to Mark Mc Ateer who represented Mulroy College in the Ulster Inter Pro soccer tournament. ⚽️⚽️ We are delighted to have Mark representing us on the soccer field. #WeAreDonegalETB pic.twitter.com/OX7TVasUjH — Mulroy College (@MulroyCollege) November 12, 2017





ULSTER SQUAD: Daniel Houghton & Fionn McClure (Carndonagh Community School), Corrie-Lee Bogan (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar), Scott Prendergast, Seosamh Sheerin & Josh Hannon (Virginia College), Ethan Harkin (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), James Carolan, Michael Gallagher & Connor O’Reilly (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Adam O’Connor (St. Clare’s College, Ballyjamesduff), Liam Murray (Patrician High School, Carrickmacross), Ethan Coll (Deele College, Raphoe), Stephen Doherty (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Mark McAteer (Mulroy College, Milford), Aaron Mulligan(Ballybay Community College)