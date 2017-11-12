Champions Fanad United too strong for Keadue Rovers

Defending champions Fanad United maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 7-2 victory over Keadue Rovers in the Donegal Youth League on Saturday.

Fanad United . . . 7

Keadue Rovers . . . 2

Fanad attacked from the start and took the lead in the 14th minute. When Paul Bradley's corner was headed back across goal by Ronan Gallagher, Jonah Serrinha headed home from close range.

Keadue started to come into the game and in the 25th minute Michael McFadden was unlucky to see his shot fly just wide.

Fanad extended their lead when Darren McElwaine headed home a Paul Bradley corner. On the stroke of half-time Jonah Serrinha got his second after holding off three challenges and placing the ball beyond the grasp of keeper Hanlon.

Five minutes into the second half Ethan Ward saw his well hit shot fly just wide of the Fanad post. Fanad then got their fourth in the 52nd minute when Sean Kerr scored.

Just past the hour mark Keadue pulled a goal back when Mikey McFadden headed home a Daire Gallagher corner.

Fanad increased their lead with 15 minutes remaining through Gerard McAteer. Fanad continued to attack and extended their lead when Keelin McGroddy headed home a Darren McElwaine cross.

However the goal of the game was scored by Aaron McClafferty for Keadue when he unleashed a superb shot into the top corner from 25 yards out. With virtually the last kick of the game Keelin McGroddy got his second from the penalty spot.

Fanad United Youths: Eoghan Jordan, Bernard McGettigan, Matthew Gallagher (Fergus Friel 55), Peter Curran, Sean Kerr (Cairan Coyle 55), Paul Bradley, Darren McElwaine, Conor McHugh, Ronan Gallagher, Jonah Serrinha (Keelin McGroddy 55), Padraig McGinty (Gerard McAteer 55)

Keadue Rovers Youths: Ben Hanlon, Ben Boyle, Maurice McGee, Jay Doherty, Noah Boyle, Aaron McClafferty, Ethan Ward, Jack Doherty (Conal McEniff 55), Daire Gallagher, Dylan Boyle, Mikey McFadden

Ref: Frank Duff

RESULTS

Wednesday 8 November

Bonagee Utd 8-1 Gweedore United

Saturday 11 November

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Fanad United 7-2 Keadue Rovers

FAI Youth Cup Round 2

Bonagee Utd 1-3 Ballisodare United

Strand Celtic 2-2 Letterkenny Rovers (Strand win 5-4 on pens)



FIXTURES

Saturday, 18 November

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Keadue Rovers v Eany Celitc

Dunfanaghy Youths v Kilmacreannan Celtic

Bonagee United v Fanad United

Letterkenny Rvs v Gweedore Utd