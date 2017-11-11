Heavy defeat for Ulster Schools against Munster

Ulster's hopes of retaining the FAI Schools Inter-provincials title suffered a major blow on Saturday when they lost 4-0 in their second game to Munster in Dublin.

After Friday's opening day win over Connaught, Paul Browne's Ulster team went into Saturday's game with plenty of confidence.

However, with Ulster having to deal with injuries in their squad, they never got into the game and four themselves 4-0 down at half time.

Ulster managed to tighten things up considerably after the break, but Munster ran out deserving winners.

Ulster will round off their tournament against Leinster on Sunday.