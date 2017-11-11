Local clubs chase place in FAI Junior Cup national stages

For the seven Donegal League sides left in the FAI Junior Cup, there’s a key weekend of action up ahead.

These clubs are just 90 minutes away from qualifying for the national stages of the competition, and a chance to pit their wits against some of the best junior sides in the country.

There are four games on Sunday, three of which are all-Donegal League ties. Castlefinn Celtic play Convoy Arsenal in a mouth-watering local derby. Kilmacrennan Celtic and Rathmullan Celtic will also do battle while Cappry Rovers meet reigning Premier Division champions, Glenea United.

Lifford Celtic face a difficult test away to a strong Greecastle FC.

The meeting of Cappry and Glenea promises to attract a big crowd to Cappry Park. The Ballybofey outfit have hit the ground running since winning promotion to the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division and their 8-1 hammering of Rathmullan Celtic last weekend means it’s four wins from four games in the league.

They’re also still involved in the Ulster Junior Cup - they beat Lifford Celtic after extra-time last Sunday week. So on current form, they can approach Sunday’s game with Glenea with plenty of confidence.

Castlefinn Celtic are also going well in the top division. Indeed but for a 1-0 reversal at Cappry last month, they would also have a 100 per cent record in the league.

They may well have too much for Division One Convoy Arsenal, especially at home.

Kilmacrennan v Rathmullan will also attract plenty of interest on Sunday. These are two sides, who on their day, are capable of beating anyone in the Premier Division. Surprisingly however, they find themselves in the lower reaches of the table, and both suffered heavy defeats last weekend.

A close game is expected on Sunday with Kilmacrennan tipped to shade it.

Due to the cup matches, there’s only one game in the Premier Division on Sunday with Milford United hosting the leaders Kildrum Tigers.

Ballybofey United can go level on points with Keadue Rovers at the top of Division One, but to do so they will need to win away to Erne Wanderers. In the other game in this division, Raphe Town host Bonagee United.

In Division Two, there are four games on Sunday. The big match is at St. Patrick’s Park where second placed Drumkeen United host third placed Glenree United.

There’s a full programme of fixtures in the Saturday League with Glencar Inn Division leaders Glencar Celtic away to Arranmore United.

Fixtures

Saturday, 11th November

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore U v Glencar C (1p.m.)

Glenea U Res v Keadue Rvs Res

Cappry Rovers Res v Orchard F.C.

Milford United Res v Strand Rvs

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. v Drumkeen Utd

Lagan Harps v Raphoe Town

Dunlewey Celtic v Fintown Harps

St. Catherine's v Drumbar United

Kildrum Tigers v Gweedore Celtic



Sunday, 12th November 2p.m.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier

Milford United v Kildrum Tigers

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Erne Wanderers v Ballybofey Utd

Raphoe Town v Bonagee United

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Cranford United v Curragh Ath

Copany Rovers v Gweedore United

Letterbarrow C v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Drumkeen United v Glenree United



FAI Junior Cup - 1.30 p.m.

Greencastle F.C. v Lifford Celtic

Cappry Rovers v Glenea United

Kilmacrennan C v Rathmullan C

Castlefin Celtic v Convoy Arsenal