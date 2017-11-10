Ulster Schools team off to a winning start in Dublin

Ulster got the defence of their FAI Schools U-18 Interprovincial crown off to the perfect start on Friday afternoon when they beat Connaught 3-0 in their opening game of the weekend.

It was a fantastic result for Paul Browne’s team who were keen to score a win in their opening game at Dublin’s AUL complex.

Corrie-Lee Bogan of St. Columba’s College in Stranorlar gave them the lead and Ethan Coll of Deele College, Raphoe added the second.

Substitute Stephen Doherty from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, sealed the win with the third in the second half.

St. Eunan’s College’s Connor O’Reilly caught the eye with a man-of-the-match performance in the middle of the park.

Next up for Ulster is a game against either Leinster or Munster on Saturday afternoon.

The Ulster team which started Friday’s game was: Daniel Houghton, Liam Murray, Ethan Harkin, Adam O’Connor, Connor O’Reilly, Michael Gallagher, Aaron Mulligan, James Carolan, Corrie-Lee Bogan, Fionn McClure, Mark McAteer.