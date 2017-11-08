Keadue Rovers beat Eany Celtic to win Champions League

Keadue Rovers were victorious in the Donegal Schoolboys U16 Champions League Final beating Eany Celtic 1-0 in Finn Park on Sunday evening.

It was a closely contested match throughout but Eoin Martin’s goal was enough to secure the silverware for Pat McGee’s side.

The two sides met previously in the group stages of the competition with both teams settling for a 1-1 draw.

With both teams in fine form going into the final, it set up a very exciting decider on Sunday evening.

For Eany Celtic, it was their first time in a Champions League final.

The was nothing separating the two teams for the majority of the game until Eoin Martin came up with the goods, firing home from a cross in the second half to put his side 1-0.

Eany fought hard to try and get back into the game but unfortunately it wasn’t to be and Keadue saw out the game to secure a fine win.

Eoin Martin and Keadue captain Noah Boyle lifted the cup, much to the delight of the Keadue supporters.

Sunday's final brought the curtain down on a busy weekend of Champions League finals.

In the U-12 final, Lagan Harps defeated Illistrin while Letterkenny Rovers beat Letterkenny Crusaders to win the U-14 final.



KEADUE ROVERS: Ben Boyle, Maurice McGee, Damien Duddy, Eoin Martin, Noah Boyle, Jay Doherty, Peter McGee, Daire Gallagher, Dominic Doherty, Mikey McFadden, Eoin Boyle, Aidan Proctor, Michael Greene, Lee Gallagher, Aaron Ward, Denis Wallace.

EANY CELTIC: Enda O’Hagan, David McGuckin, Jason Dobbyn, Jordan Jervis, Halim Egberongbe, Jack Byrne, Thomas White, Nathan Maxwell, Mark Hutchinson, Kyle Campbell, Loughlin Mulroy, Conor Campbell, Tom Daly, Daragh Griffin, Rhyss Boyle, Patrick Lynch, James McBrearty, James McNamara, Frank Kennedy, Oisin Meehan, Daniel Ward.