Home draws for Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers

The draw has been made for the 3rd round of the FAI Intermediate Cup and the two remaining Donegal clubs have both been handed home ties.

Cockhill Celtic, who lead the way in the Ulster Senior League, will welcome Swords Celtic of Dublin.

Meanwhile Letterkenny Rovers will be at home to the Munster Senior League's Midleton. The Cork side were beaten by Letterkenny as they went all the way to the final in 2016.

The third round ties will be played on the week ending Sunday, November 26th.