Round-up of all the action from the Ulster Junior Cup

The Ulster Junior Cup took centre stage on Sunday with a host of Donegal League sides progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Rathmullan Celtic, Kilmacrennan Celtic and Cappry Rovers were among the sides to come through all-Donegal League ties.

Meanwhile Ballybofey United and Bonagee recorded good wins against Inishowen opposition.

There was however, disappointment for Glenea United who were well beaten by Aileach.

Ulster Junior Cup

St. Catherine's . . . 0

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 4

The visitors came out of the traps the brightest and deserved their 1-0 lead after 12 minutes. A mix up in the Saints defence let Darragh Patton in on an open goal and he slotted the ball home.

The home team struggled to keep Rathmullan out but held firm until half-time. Straight after the break Niall Campbell was adjudged to have fouled his opponent in the box and Eoin Sheridan calmly slotted home for 2-0.

The visiting team now really settled into the game and scored again on 60 minutes to make it 3-0. Declan Mc Garvey was excellent for Rathmullan and his hard work paid off on 75 minutes as he was on the end of a fine team move to make it 4-0.

John Gallagher was best for the home team and Gavin O’ Donnell very solid for Rathmullan.



Whitestrand United . . . 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 5

Whitestrand started well and scored early through Kieran Connor. Kilmacrennan equalised when Kieran Mc Daid took his goal well.

Kilmacrennan took the lead when Christopher Dillon scored a goal quickly followed by another when Michael McLaughlin struck. Kilmacrennan were playing some fantastic stuff and the next goal came when Kieran McDaid who scored his second.

Kilmacrennan started the second half well and extended their lead when Kieran McDaid completed his hat-trick.

. It was a great performance from Kilmacrennan and Whitestrand played well and there were good performances from Sean Martin and Kevin Loughrey.

Convoy Arsenal . . . 4

Keadue Rovers . . . 1

Convoy Arsenal took the lead on 15 minutes when Anthony Bogle’s pressure on a back pass to the Keadue keeper paid off and the in-form striker hit the back of the net.

Keadue equalised in the start of the second half when a long ball was not dealt with leaving Ultan Boyle to finish for Keadue.

Bogle forced a save from the Keadue keeper in the 48th minute and Convoy took the lead in the 58th minute when Emmet Patterson volleyed home from a free kick.

Eunan Kelly extended Convoy's lead on the 68th minute. Emmet Patterson made sure of the win for Convoy getting his second goal of the match in the 89 minute.

Lifford Celtic . . . 1

Cappry Rovers . . . 2

(AET)

Within five minutes of the start Cappry Rovers scored a goal from a corner.

A lovely pass from Daniel McNulty landed at James Connolly’s feet and he hit the back of the net to equalise.

There wasn’t much of note in the second half, the best chance fell to Lifford in the last 5 minutes when Mc Nulty’s shot was stopped and eventually cleared by the Cappry rearguard.

The game then went to extra time. Neeson had a chance for Lifford but Cappry got their winner from the penalty spot as the game entered the final minute.



Kildrum Tigers . . . 7

Glaslough . . . 0

Kildrum Tigers had a convincing 7-0 win over the Monaghan team. In the 18th minute Daniel Clarke found the bottom right hand corner from just inside the box. Kildrum made it 2-0 in the 36th minute courtesy of a rocket free kick from William Lynch.

The Glasslough goalkeeper was sent off in the 39th minute with a straight red card from the referee.

Kildrum started off the second half brightly dominating possession. They added their 3rd in the 50th minute when William Lynch picked up a poor clearance from the keeper and finished well. Kildrum’s 4th goal came when Gareth Colhoun pounced on a goalkeeping error to slide the ball home.

Kildrum’s 5th goal came in the 78th minute when William Lynch applied the finish to an Oran Higgins cross. Damien Crossan scored Kildrum’s 6th goal in the 86th minute when he finished well from a William Lynch centre.

Kildrum scored their final goal on the 89th minute when Gareth Colhoun drove into the top corner with a great left footed strike.

Best for Kildrum were William Lynch and Gareth Colhoun.

Ballybofey United . . . 2

Quigleys Point Swifts . . . 0

Ballybofey United entertained Quigleys Point Swifts in the UIster Junior Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Blowing hot and cold in their league games to date this term, John Gregg’s men welcomed the cup match against their Inishowen opponents.

Aaron Mc Auley soon settled any pre-match nerves that the Finnsiders had when he scored after fifteen minutes.

Quigleys Point were not to be rolled over however, and stuck steadfast to their task. It took a Damien Glackin strike in the second half to secure the victory for the home side and they now progress to the next round of the competition.

Ulster Junior Shield

Curragh Athletic . . . 2

Lagan Harps Reserves . . . 0

This Ulster Shield match saw Curragh welcome Lagan Harps Reserves to the Sports Complex.

The game was played in good conditions and the home team struck first with a great front post header from Daniel Duggan.

It was a good first half with the home side on top at the break. The second half saw the home side get their second from the excellent Duggan with a wonder free kick. Curragh pushed hard but Lagan held on. Team performance from Lagan with Daniel Duggan and Darragh Gallagher best for Curragh.

Cranford United . . . 4

Orchard F.C. . . . 3

(AET)

Cranford overcame Orchard in a fascinating tie after extra time.

The home side were three up and cruising and then conceded three goals in the last half hour.

Cranford started bright and took the lead through Dale Mc Fadden with a clinical finish after a great through ball from Chris Duffy.

It was 2-0 before half time, Keelan McGroddy scoring from the penalty spot. It was 3-0 on 55 minutes when Mc Groddy kept up his impressive scoring record after a flick home from Kevin Doherty’ assist.

Orchard then applied pressure and it paid off as they scored three goals in the last half hour to force extra time as Micheal Doherty scored twice either side of a Luke Friel goal.

Cranford won it in extra time with a goal worthy of winning any game as Kevin Doherty scored a delightful chip.

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Deele Harps . . . 7

Copany Rovers . . . 2

Deele travelled to Laghey for this reversed fixture on a fine day for football.

Deele started best and took the lead on 10 minutes when Brian Breslin fired home. Deele increased their lead from the penalty spot after Brian Breslin was hacked down, Jordan Duffy converting.

On 30 minutes Brandon Connolly finished well from close range. But Deele got casual and let Copany back in to make it 3-1 going into the break.

The second half was Deele attacking at will and another penalty was awarded on 50 minutes which Jordan Duffy dispatched with ease.

Copany pulled another goal back from a deflected shot on 60 minutes.

But Deele put the gloss on the result with a further three goals in the closing stages all of which were finished by the emphatic Jordan Duffy.

Saturday's action

Strand Rovers were the big winners in the Ulster Junior Shield on Saturday as they beat Killylough FC 10-1 in Maghery.

The tie was among a host of first round games played on Saturday and Sunday.

There were plenty of goals too at Moyle View Park in Milford where the home side, Milford United, lost 7-2 to Rasheny FC.

Ciaran Blaney had given Milford the perfect start with an early goal. But Rasheny eventually ran out easy winners with JJ Fleming scoring a late consolation goal for Milford.

Glenea United were 3-0 winners over Illies Celtic while Cappry Rovers beat Kerrykeel 3-1. Michael McDevitt’s free kick from inside his own half ended up in the net to give Kerrykeel the lead. But Cappry hit back with three goals in the second half through Joel Bradley Walsh, Kyle O’Meara and Paul Duncan.

There were games too in the Saturday League with Arranmore United winning 3-0 at Keadue Rovers in the Glencar Inn Division.

Gavin McGlanaghey fired them in front early in the game. Paul Early added a second on the half hour and Arranmore made certain of the points when Aidan Proctor scored in the second half.

Glencar Celtic were 5-1 winners at home to Castlefinn Celtic. Paddy Collins opened the scoring and Shane Hilley’s goal made it 2-0 to Glencar at half time. Collins added a third soon after the break before Lee McMonagle made it 4-0. Castlefin battled hard to their credit and got a consolation goal when Charles McLaughlin deflected into his own net.

Glencar killed it off with the final goal of the day from Eddie McLaughlin.

In Division Two, Gweedore Celtic were 6-1 winners at home to Raphoe Town. It was 2-0 to the home side at the break with the goals scored by Michael Coll and Tommy Diver.

Odhran Mac Niallais chipped the Raphoe keeper to make it 3-0. Raphoe got their reward by converting a penalty to make it 3-1, but this just made Gweedore dig deeper and press on with MacNiallais leading again with another great goal.

Following a Raphoe og, MacNiallais completed his hat-trick with a fine finish.

Kildrum Tigers and St. Catherine’s shared the points in a 1-1 draw while Dunlewey Celtic had a 5-3 win at unbeaten Drumbar.

The home side took the lead through David Giblin before Daniel Cannon levelled almost from the half-way line. Drumbar then regained the lead through Daniel Bennett on 42 minutes but remarkably Dunlewey were level before the break when Cannon added his second.

Chris Cannon then put the Glentornan men ahead for the first time at 3-2 before Drumbar restored parity when Tirone O'Shea netted on the hour mark.

Daniel Cannon then made it 4-3 when completing his hat-trick and Dunlewey got some breathing space when Keith Sweeney finished a frenetic contest with a composed finish.

RESULTS

Saturday, 28th October

Ulster Junior Shield

Milford United 2 v 6 Rasheny F.C.

Glenea United 3 v 0 Illies Celtic

Cappry Rovers 3 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Strand Rovers 10 v 1 Killylough F.C.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Keadue Rovers 0 v 3 Arranmore Utd

Glencar Celtic 5 v 1 Castlefin Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Gweedore Celtic 6 v 1 Raphoe Town

Drumbar F.C. 3 v 5 Dunlewey Celtic

Kildrum Tigers 1 v 1 St. Catherines

Sunday, 29th October

Ulster Junior Cup

St. Catherines 0 v 4 Rathmullan Celtic

Whitestrand Utd 1 v 5 Kilmacrennan

Drumoghill F.C. 3 v 0 Clones Town

Clonmany S'rocks 0 v 1 Bonagee Utd

Culdaff F.C. 1 v 1 Drumkeen United

(Culdaff won 4-3 on penalties)

Convoy Arsenal 4 v 1 Keadue Rovers

Lifford Celtic 1 v 2 Cappry Rvs (AET)

Illies Celtic 1 v 0 Erne Wanderers

Kildrum Tigers 7 v 0 Glaslough

Killylough F.C. 1 v 0 Milford United

Buncrana Hts 6 v 1 Castlefinn Celtic

Ballybofey Utd 2 v 0 Quigleys Pt Swts

Carndonagh F.C. 2 v 1 Raphoe Town

Aileach F.C. 5 v 0 Glenea United

Ulster Junior Shield

Curragh Ath 2 v 0 Lagan Harps Res

Cranford Utd 4 v 3 Orchard F.C. (AET)

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Deele Harps 7 v 2 Copany Rovers

FIXTURES

Saturday, 4th November, 2p.m.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore Utd v Castlefinn Celtic (K.O. 1p.m.)

Glencar Celtic v Strand Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kildrum Tigers v Raphoe Town

Drumkeen United v Fintown Harps

Sunday 5th November, 2p.m.

Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Castlefin Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. v Milford United

Glenea United v Donegal Town

Cappry Rovers v Rathmullan Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Celtic v Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers v Convoy Arsenal

St. Catherines v Dunkineely Celtic

Ballybofey United v Raphoe Town

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Drumkeen Utd v Whitestrand United

Glenree United v Copany Rovers

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Cranford United

Deele Harps v Eany Celtic

Gweedore United v Curragh Athletic























