Donegal players feature for Ireland sides

Donegal's Amber Barrett and Tyle Toland made their first competitive starts for the Republic of Ireland Senior Ladies in their 2-0 win away to Slovakia on Tuesday.

The victory means it's two wins from two games for the Irishin their FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign. They beat Northern Ireland in their opening game in Lurgan.

Both Barrett (Milford) and Toland (St. Johnston), came on as substitutes in that game.

Roma McLaughlin (Greencastle), came on as a late replacement for Toland in Tuesday's game.

Meanwhile Newtowncunningham teenager Ronan McKinley played in midfield for the Republic of Ireland U16s in a 2-2 with Wales in the Victory Shield in Belfast yesterday.

Ireland play their final game of the tournament against Scotland tomorrow.