Champions League final places are decided

The qualifiers for the Champions League finals in the three age-groups were all confirmed over the weekend following a thrilling weekend of semi-final action.

The big story is at U-14 level where it will be an all-Letterkenny Rovers final after the Rovers and Crusaders U-14 sides won through from their respective semi-final ties.

Rovers got the better of neighbours Bonagee United while Letterkenny Crusaders were impressive winners over the two legs against Cappry Rovers.

At U-12, the final will be between Lagan Harps and Illistrin FC.

Illistrin went away from home and beat Erne Wanderrers 1-0 in their second leg to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Lagan Harps were 5-1 winners over Ballybofey over the two legs.

In the U-16 section, Keadue Rovers beat Cappry Rovers 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in their second leg at Central Park.

They will play Eany Celtic in the decider. The South Donegal side were 4-3 winners over Swilly Rovers over the two legs after a 2-1 win in Ramelton in their second leg.

U-12 SEMI FINAL

Lagan Harps . . . 3

Ballybofey Utd . . . 1

Lagan reached the final after seeing off a determined Ballybofey side.

Lagan took a 2-0 first leg lead in to the tie and Ballybofey knew they had to start strongly. They did and were on top for the first ten minutes.

Lagan began to get on top with Ben O'Donnell doing well in midfield. Lagan went close when Luke Parke was denied by a fabulous save from Odhran Bonner.

Max Johnston was then denied twice when ruled offside. Ballbofey's best effort came from Oisin Duffy, but the Lagan defence marshalled by Dylan Mc Ateer was giving nothing away.

Lagan took the lead at the start of the second half when Lucy Canning's cross came off the bar and Oisin Harkin fired home the rebound.

They increased the lead on 45 minutes. Faolan Gibson and Luke Parke combined to set up Max Johnston for a fine finish.

Ballybofey grabbed a lifeline when Ruairi Callaghan fired home a penalty on 50 y minutes. Shay Mc Cole then did well to set up Max Johnston for another great finish to end the Ballybofey challenge.

Lagan now face Illistrin in the decider.

Results

U12 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP 3rd RND

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 - 0 Cavan Shamrocks

U12 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINALS 2nd LEG

Lagan Harps 3 - 1 Ballybofey United

(Lagan win 5 - 1 on Agg)

Erne Wanderers 0 - 1 Illistrin United

(Illistrin win 2 - 1 on Agg)

U14 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINALS 2nd LEG

Cappry Rovers 0 - 4 Letterkenny Crusaders

(Crusaders won 7 - 1 on Agg)

Letterkenny Rovers 5 - 0 Bonagee United

(Letterkenny win 9 - 0 on Agg)

U16 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINALS 2nd LEG

Swilly Rovers 1 v 2 Eany Celtic

(Eany win 4 - 3 on Agg)

Keadue Rovers 1 - 1 Cappry Rovers

(Keadue win 2 - 1 on Agg)

Lagan Harps U-12s who beat Ballybofey United.