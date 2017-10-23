Glenea, Convoy and Castlefinn Celtic enjoy good cup victories

The FAI Junior Cup took centre stage on Sunday with a host of second round ties played around the county.

In the Donegal League, there was only one game played in the Premier Division with Kildrum Tigers remaining top following a 3-0 win over Drumoghill FC.

In Division Two, Keadue Rovers are the new leaders. They had a 2-0 win at Dunkineely Celtic while St. Catherine's were beaten away to Erne Wanderers.

FAI JUNIOR CUP

Convoy Arsenal . . . 6

Cavan Town . . . 3

Cavan Town took an early lead in the 3rd minute when a long ball up the middle split the Convoy defence and Packie Sheridan lobbed the Convoy keeper.

Convoy settled into the game with Anthony Bogle coming close twice, the equalizer came on the 15th minute when Paddy Dolan scored a free kick from the edge of the area. John Moore made it 2-1 for the home side in the 20th minute, Eunan Kelly extended the lead in the 25th minute and Anthony Bogle made it four for Convoy in the 36th minute leaving the score 4-1 at half time.

Both teams hit the crossbar in the second half and Cavan Town came back into the game with goals from Ciaran Harrison in the 81st minute and John Heffernan in the 85th minute leaving the game 4-3 with five minutes to play. Convoy rallied and made sure of the win with goals from substitutes Callum Gordon in the 87th minute and Conor Rodgers from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.



Castlefinn Celtic . . . 2

Drumkeen United . . . 0

Castlefinn advanced through to the next round of the FAI Junior Cup after a hard-fought victory over Drumkeen on Sunday in Park View.

In a game of few chances it was the visitors who created the first chance when Michael Kennedy broke clear but his shot failed to hit the target. Castlefinn found it difficult to make any clear-cut chances with Ronan Tourish going closest with a long-range effort.

The second half developed a similar pattern with very few chances in a real midfield battle. The game came to life in extra time, the home side took the lead in the 97th minute when Ronan Tourish went on a mazy run beating three defenders before playing through Barry Tourish who squared to Gary McNulty who slotted home.

The visitors began to press and were caught on the break when Ronan Tourish broke clear and slotted home in the 108th minute.

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.



Whitestrand United . . . 0

Rathmullan Celtic . . .3

Both teams had great support for this cup tie. The first half had the high tempo of a Derby match and was evenly contested. Within 5 minutes Rathmullan’s Kevin Doran was one on one with the keeper but Paddy Kelly saved very well.

Rathmullan eventually went ahead when Eamonn Sheridan’s shot over the keeper nestled in the net on 61 minutes. Rathmullan pushed for that crucial 2nd goal with the two Sheridans linking up well. Eamonn scored his 2nd goal from 10 yards to leave Rathmullan a cushion which was three only minutes later when Ryan Connolly scored.

Referee: Patrick Martin.

Glenea United . . 5

Glengad F.C. . . . 3

The home side that came out on top in this clash of league champions and despite both sides being short some regulars it was a hard fought game.

Glengad started brightly and Terence Doherty forced a couple of good saves from Joe Coll in the opening 10 minutes. But it was the home side who took the lead on 12 minutes when after being fouled in the box Ciaran Mc Geady converted the resultant penalty.

Glengad pushed for an equalizer but were being kept at bay and on 28 minutes Glenea extended their lead when the away defence failed to deal with a free-kick and the ball broke to Ryan McFadden who drilled home from close range.

Glenea extended their lead on 40 minutes when Ciaran McGeady got onto a through ball and slotted the past the visiting keeper.

In the 2nd half Glenea continued to press and were rewarded on 50 minutes when Barry McGinley’s free-kick was touched home by Sean Coll. Glenea got their fifth goal on 54 minutes when Shaun McBride’s through ball released Ciaran Mc Geady and he struck a shot from the corner of the box into the top corner.

Glengad tried hard to get back into the game and were finally rewarded on 76 minutes when Terence Doherty got free and he found the net. Glengad pulled two more goals back on 86th and 90th minutes through headers from Paul McLaughlin and Terence Doherty but the home side had done enough to claim victory.

Best for Glenea were Joe Coll, Barry McGinley and Ciaran Mc Geady while Terence Doherty was best for Glengad.

Referee: Mick Langan.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Dunkineely Celtic . . . 0

Keadue Rovers . . . 2

This game was played in perfect conditions in Darney Park.

Keadue played all the football in the opening stages and nearly took the lead from a great ball through from David Ward with Cory Gallagher just missing the target.

All level at half time and Dunkineely came out a different team. Dunkineely should have taken the lead on the 60th minute when Darragh Murrin flew up the wing and put a great cross in for Adrian Nesbitt who had just the keeper to beat but somehow missed the target.

Keadue took the lead with 13 minutes to go through a great header from Micheal Greene. They went 2-0 up in the 85th minute through Cory Gallagher.

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two



Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 8

Gweedore United . . . 1

A weakened Gweedore side made the long journey to Tymeen where Letterbarrow were looking to get back to winning ways.

The home side started strong and got an early two goal advantage, both of the goals coming from John Corley.

Letterbarrow led three nil at the break with a first half hat trick by John Corley after some excellent work by John Roper on the right.

The home side were dominant in their approach and scored with a well worked team goal straight from the kick off, John Corley again the man netting. Gerard Mc Brearty made it five with a well composed finish with John Corley again punishing the Gweedore defence by adding a further three more goals. A great team effort by Letterbarrow who capitalized on the new five sub rule highlighting the importance of strength and depth in a squad.

Gweedore scored a consolation goal but were happy to hear the final whistle. Best for Letterbarrow were Barry Kemp, John Corley and Christy Burke with a great display from Gweedore’s young right back.



Glenree United. . . 2

Eany Celtic . . 0

In blustery conditions the three points were hard earned in Glenree Park against a dogged youthful Eany team.

From the get go it was all Glenree possession in around Eany's half but some loose finishing was denying them the lead.

Steven Doak had the ball in the net in the 20th minute but it was deemed offside.

Eany's defence was under serve pressure and the pressure finally told when Andrew Kelly broke away down the right wing to swing in a cross that picked out Gary Mc Clafferty who volleyed into the top corner in the 26th minute.

Eany were relying on long ball tactics as high pressure from Glenree minimised their passing game and the back four of the home side were in total control of the aerial battles.

The second goal came in the 44th minute when Andrew Kelly latched onto a through ball and finished with a cheeky dink over the out-rushing goalie to give his side a two goal cushion going in to the second half.

As in the previous 45 minutes Glenree were in total control and were causing havoc in the away side’s final third but could not find the net.

In the 64th minute Eany's best chance of the game came when a miss kick left Ciaran Devine one on one but Oran Blaney was out quickly to close him down and all Devine could do was try a lob that narrowly went over. It was Eany's turn again to test the goalie when a shot from 18yards was tipped over by the reliant Blaney in the 76th minute.

Glenree could not capitalise on some fine build up play with some good goal keeping denying John McFadden and Keelan McGee. The home side started to empty the bench and young Ross Cullen latched onto a ball from Peter Witherow to just blast it over the bar in the 86th minute.

Referee: Semi Ferry.



Cranford United . . . 2

Deele Harps . . . 2

In a good first half Cranford created some very good chances, with David O'Donnell pulling the strings in midfield feeding Coalan Mc Groddy and Kevin Doherty up front.

Cranford got their deserved goal when Mc Groddy got on the end of a fine cross by Seamus Carr. Cranford got the second, again from Mc Groddy, converting the penalty he won for himself.

Cranford looked to have secured the points, but Deele had other thoughts with Nevin Bonner scoring and then Declan Lafferty converting a free kick from 25 yards for the equaliser.

Saturday League

Strand Rovers lost their 100 per cent record in the Glencar Inn Division of the Saturday League following a 2-2 draw at Glenea United.

The Rosses club still lead the way in the division and they’ll be happy enough with what was another good result against a good Glenea side.

Ciaran Coll gave Glenea the lead and early in the second half, Martin Ferry made it 2-0.

But Strand hit back with goals from Conor Greene and Shaun Sharkey to take a share of the spoils.

Strand’s lead at the top is three points from Donegal Town. However, there are a number of sides with games in hand, among them Castlefinn Celtic who are up to fourth after a 4-1 win at Cappry Rovers.

The home side went in front in this game but Castlefinn were soon back on level terms through Rory Dalton.

Gary McNulty scored a second for Castlefinn and they went on to take the points with goals from Conor Dalton and Stephen Roulston.

Two goals from Luke Friel helped Orchard FC to a well earned point away to Arranmore United.

Friel gave the Letterkenny club the lead in this game but goals from Paul Early and Gavin McGlanaghey saw Arranmore leading 2-1 an seemingly on their way to victory.

However, Friel scored a second to deny the Islanders the victory.

In the Old Orchard Inn Division, St. Catherine’s got the win they needed to move level on top of the table with Drumbar.

Paul McFadden’s penalty gave the Saints a 2-1 win at home to Gweedore Celtic. The visitors had taken the lead in this game but Rory McCallig equalised before McFadden kept his nerve to score the winner from the spot.

In the only other game in this division, Dunlewey Celtic and Drumoghill FC shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

In a game where all the goals came in the second half, Steve O’Donnell scored both of Drumoghill’s goals. Brendan McGeady and Lorcan Gallagher were on the mark for Dunlewey.

RESULTS

Saturday 21st October

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United 2 v 2 Orchard F.C.

Glenea United 2 v 2 Strand Rovers

Cappry Rovers 1 v 4 Castlefin Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Dunlewey Celtic 2 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.

St. Catherines 2 v 2 Gweedore Celtic

Sunday, 22nd October

FAI Junior Cup

Convoy Arsenal 6 v 3 Cavan Town

Lifford Celtic 3 v 0 Gweedore Celtic

Illies Celtic 5 v 6 Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic 2 v 0 Drumkeen Utd

Whitestrand Utd 0 v 3 Rathmullan Cel

Glenea United 5 v 3 Glengad F.C.

Carndonagh F.C. 1 v 2 Kilmacrennan

Greencastle F.C. 4 v 0 Milford United

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier

Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Drumoghill F.C.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Dunkineely Celtic 0 v 2 Keadue Rovers

Erne Wanderers 2 v 1 St. Catherines

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Letterbarrow Cel 8 v 1 Gweedore Utd

Glenree United 2 v 0 Eany Celtic

Cranford United 2 v 2 Deele Harps



FIXTURES

Saturday 28th October

Ulster Junior Shield K.O. 1.30 p.m.

Milford United Res v Rasheny F.C.

Glenea United Reserves v Illies Celtic

Cappry Rovers Res v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Strand Rovers v Killylough F.C.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Keadue Rvs v Arranmore Utd (1pm)

Glencar Celtic v Castlefin Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Fintown Harps AFC v Drumoghill F.C.

Gweedore Celtic v Raphoe Town

Drumbar F.C. v Dunlewey Celtic

Kildrum Tigers v St. Catherines

Sunday 29th October

Ulster Junior Cup K.O. 1.30 p.m.

St. Catherines v Rathmullan Celtic

Whitestrand Utd v Kilmacrennan Cel

Drumoghill F.C. v Clones Town

Clonmany S'rocks v Bonagee United

Culdaff F.C. v Drumkeen United

Convoy Arsenal v Keadue Rovers

Lifford Celtic v Cappry Rovers

Illies Celtic v Erne Wanderers

Kildrum Tigers v Glaslough

Killylough F.C. v Milford United

Buncrana Hearts v Castlefin Celtic

Ballybofey Utd v Quigleys Point Swifts

Carndonagh F.C. v Raphoe Town

Aileach F.C. v Glenea United

Ulster Junior Shield K.O. 1.30 p.m.

Curragh Athletic v Lagan Harps Res

Cranford United v Orchard F.C.

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Deele Harps v Copany Rovers