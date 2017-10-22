Ulster claim memorable Inter-provincials victory

The Ulster Football Association won the FAI Youth Interprovincial tournament on home soil on Sunday after a hard fought 3-2 victory over the Connacht FA at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee, writes Stephen Doherty.

Ulster, under the guidance of Daniel Nolan, drew 2-2 with Munster FA on Friday night in Bonagee.

They raced into a 2-0 lead through goals from Cade Cooke and Pat Loughrey but Munster came into the game in the second half and earned themselves a well earned draw.

Ulster were involved in a 5 goal thriller against the Leinster FA in Cockhill on Saturday. Ulster came from 2-1 down to eventually win 3-2 thanks to a late winner from Denim McLaughlin. That goal was McLaughlin’s second of the game. Also on the mark was Pat Loughrey.

It was all to play for on Sunday with Ulster, Munster and Leinster all still in the mix to win the tournament.

Leinster cruised to a 4-1 over Munster, but a 4-2 victory for Ulster against the Connacht FA gave Daniel Nolan's troops the cup.

Goalscorers against Connacht were Cade Cooke,Ethan Coll and a brace from Denim McLaughlin.

ULSTER FA SQUAD: Eoin O'Boyle, John Timlin, Pat Loughrey, Ethan Coll, Cade Cooke, Justin McGee, Conor McHugh, Conor O’Donnell, Joseph McGill, Denim McLaughlin, Ryan Higgins, Jake Harkin, Finn McLaughlin, Brendan Manus, Pauric O’Donnell, Keegan Hegarty, yan Toye, Dylan Brolly, Dylan Molly, Ruairi Dennehy.

Management and back room staff: Daniel Nolan, Ronan Malloy, Aidan Gallagher, Tommy Harkin.