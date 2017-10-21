Sligo Rovers win means Finn Harps are relegated

Finn Harps’ faint hopes of survival in the SSE Premier Division came to an end on Saturday night.

A 3-0 win for Sligo Rovers over Derry City at the Showgrounds means Harps are relegated and will be playing their football in the First Division next season.

Ollie Horgan had said his team needed a miracle to stay up.

However, Friday night’s win for St. Patrick’s Athletic over Cork City, coupled with Sligo’s win against Derry, means Harps can no longer finish outside the bottom three.

Harps play their final home game against Drogheda United on Monday night. Maginn Park is being considered as a possible venue for the game if the Finn Park pitch is unplayable.

Their final game of the season is next Friday night away to Bohemians at Dalymount Park.