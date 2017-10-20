Finn Harps v Drogheda United is postponed

Finn Harps have confirmed that tonight's League of Ireland Premier Division match against Drogheda United has been postponed.

Heavy rain in the Twin Towns on Friday evening has left the pitch at Finn Park unplayable.

A spokesperson for Harps said no new date has been decided for the game as yet. And due to the fact that more heavy rain is expected in the north west over the next 24 hours, a decision won't be made on the rescheduled match until later in the weekend.

Friday night's match was a must-win game for Harps. Galway United and St. Patrick's Athletic - two of their relegation rivals - are both in action tonight, and if they secure the points they need, Harps could actually be relegated by the end of the evening.

St. Pat's host Cork City in Inchicore while Galway United are away to Limerick.

Finn Park was the subject of a pitch inspection on Friday morning and while that inspection passed, heavy rain since 4pm placed the match in doubt. A f urther pitch inspection followed at 6pm and with the heavy rain continuing, the match officials decided to postpone the match.