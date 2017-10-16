Derry City Reserves go joint top in USL

Derry City Reserves defeated Swilly Rovers in a very entertaining game played before a large crowd in Swilly Park on Sunday.



Swilly Rovers . . . 1

Derry City Reserves . . . 2

This was the only game in the Ulster Senior League on Sunday.

Shane McNamee, a local lad playing for Derry, went close to breaking the deadlock when he fired in a great shot saved by Sean Friel in the Swilly goal.

At the other end Paul Clark was very unfortunate to see his header go just wide on 18 minutes, McNamee tested the keeper again on 28 minutes.

Derry went ahead on 44 minutes, following a hotly disputed free. After a goalmouth scramble Rhys McDermott knocked the ball home from close range.

On 46 minutes Swilly were level when Jordan Nugent's free from the left was headed home powerfully by Michael Kusi.

On 51 minutes Derry got the winner when former Swilly striker Mikey Sweeney used his power and pace to round goalkeeper Sean Friel and fire into the net.

Derry played some lovely football but Swilly matched them for most of the game.

Swilly were left to rue one-on-one chances which fell to Derik Ani and Darragh Morrison, and young Friel made two brilliant saves to keep the score the same.

SWILLY ROVERS: Sean Friel, Ciaran McHugh, Shaun Crossan, Michael Kusi, Paul Clarke, Marty McDaid, Ryan McDaid, Eamon McHugh, Derik Ani, Darragh Morrison, Jordan Nugent, Duncan McManus, Kyle McMullan

DERRY CITY RESERVES: Jason McCallion, Danny McGlynn, Lee McColgan, Connor Gormley, Rhys McDermott, Adrian Delap, Shane McNamee, Mikey Sweeney, Dylan Devine, Jack Parke, Paul Doherty, Ethan Harkin, Aaron McColgan, Kian McGarvey.

Other news

Sunday’s Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League game between Letterkenny Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves was called off.

Finn Harps Reserves informed the Ulster Senior League that they were unable to fulfil the fixture due to their Under-17 and Under-19 teams being in Airtricity League action at the weekend.

As per Ulster Senior League rule, Letterkenny Rovers have been awarded a 3-0 win.

Meanwhile in a game played on Thursday night, Oisin McMenamin was the hat-trick hero for Fanad United as Arthur Lynch’s men cruised to a 6-1 victory over Bonagee United.

In front of a big crowd at Dry Arch Park, McMenamin grabbed a first-half brace after Tony McNamee opened the scoring after just 68 seconds. Matty Harkin drew Bonagee level, but Fanad quickly regained the lead and went on to win easily.

Fanad's other goals were scored by Jordan Toland and Martin McElhinney.



RESULTS

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Thursday

Bonagee United 1 Fanad United 6

Sunday

Letterkenny Rvs P-P Finn Harps Res

Swilly Rovers 1, Derry City Reserves 2



FIXTURES

Sunday, October 22, 2pm

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Fanad United v Derry City Reserves

FAI Intermediate Cup, second round

Cockhill Celtic v Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United

Bonagee United pictured before their game with Fanad on Thursday night.