Champions League semi-finals serve up plenty of quality action

There was some fantastic cup action over the weekend as the first legs of the Champions League semi-finals were played in the Donegal Schoolboys League.

There were games at U-12, U-14 and U-16 level and the second legs will be played next weekend.

In the U-14 section, there is the very real possibility that Letterkenny Rovers will take on Letterkenny Crusaders in the final.

These sides, both part of the Letterkenny Rovers stable, won their respective semi-finals at the weekend.

Rovers were 4-0 winners in their home clash with Bonagee United. Crusaders meanwhile, had a good 3-1 victory at home to Cappry Rovers.

At U-12 level, the two semi-final ties are well set up ahead of the second legs.

Erne Wanderers will be more than happy with their 1-1 draw away to Illistrin.

Lagan Harps enjoyed an impressive 2-0 win at Ballybofey United.

In the U-16 semi-finals, Eany Celtic and Swilly Rovers shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Cappry Rovers will take a 1-0 lead to Central Park for their second leg against Keadue Rovers.