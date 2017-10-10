No joy for Eany Celtic on Youth League bow

Eany Celtic opened their Donegal Youth League campaign on Saturday but went down to a 4-1 defeat at home to Swilly Rovers.

The league's new club will be hoping they can put points on the board when they return to action next Saturday against Gweedore United.

In Saturday's other game, Letterkenny Rovers opened their campaign with a win at home to Dunfanaghy.

Letterkenny Rovers . . . 5

Dunfanaghy Youths . . . 1

The home side--managed by Sean Friel and Michael Duffy in the absence of Anthony Gorman who was on international duty in the Czech Republic- should have gone ahead on 18 minutes when a teasing free kick from the impressive Jordan Gallagher was met by Ruairi Dennehy but somehow he couldnt find the target with his header.

The first half though saw Dunfanaghy- buoyed by an opening day win over Bonagee-threaten only briefly and former Derry City man Ed O'Reilly was chief architect. He teed up Conan Brannen who shot tamely at the keeper when well placed.

It was Rovers who took a crucial half-time interval advantage. Dylan Brolly went on a defence splitting run before finding Ryan O'Donnell and his cutback found Jordan Gallagher to score.

That goal was well deserved by Rovers and they should have been further ahead only to see visiting custodian Oisin Cannon pull off a super stop from Brandon Manues.

Dunfanaghy had a purple patch in the opening ten minutes of the second half and threatened consistently the Rovers goal with Patrick Moffitt twice coming close.

Rovers though gradually settled and with Darren Ferry putting in a man of the match performance for Rovers they gradually got on top again and after chances came and went for Conor O'Donnell and Ryan O'Donnell it was Conor O'Donnell who netted a second goal.

Dunfanaghy went close to a goal of their own when Eoin O'Boyle was forced to pull off a super stop to deny Patrick McGinley on 64. But the game appeared to be put to bed when substitute Ethan Coll made it 3-0 on 67 minutes.

Dunfanaghy got a deserved goal through Daniel Ferry on 81 minutes when some indecision in the Rovers defence saw him nick in to score but any sustained hopes of a remarkable comeback were truly ended when Clinton Ilupeju threaded a sublime pass to Dylan Brolly and he capped a fine performance when neatly firing past Cannon.

Rovers then added a fifth with the last kick of the game when Brandon Manues got on the scoresheet.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS:Eoin O'Boyle, Keelin Bogle, Ruairi Denenhy, Alan Stephenson, Darren Ferry, Dylan Brolly, Brandon Manues, Conor O'Donnell, Ryan O'Donnell, Jordan Gallagher, Gabriel Aduaka.Subs; Ethan Coll for Ryan O'Donnell 53 mins, Mark McDaid for Conor O'Donnell 66 mins, Clinton Ilupeju for Aduaka 72 mins, Conor Friel for Gallagehr 87 mins.

DUNFANAGHY YOUTHS: Oisin Cannon, Callum Friel, Dara Breen, Patrick McGinley, Diarmuid Coyle, Patrick Moffitt, Kyle McGarvey, Rowan Dewar, Edward O'Reilly, Conan Brannen, Daniel Ferry, Euan Wilson and Kristian Fint.

REFEREE: Mick Lagan.



Eany Celtic . . . 1

Swilly Rovers . . . 4

Swilly Rovers recorded a 4-1 away victory in the Donegal Youth League on Saturday against league newcomers Eany Celtic.

A Jordan Nugent well hit shot just before half-time gave the Ramelton side a 1-0 advantage.

In the second half Rovers increased their lead with strikes from Jason McDaid and Anthony Gallagher. But the home side refused to let their heads dip and they were rewarded with a goal from Daniel Meehan midway through the second half.

With time running out Swilly's Tyler Durning scored to give the visitors all three points.

Fixtures



Wednesday, 11 October Ko 7.30pm

Donegal Youth League

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers

Thursday, 12 October Ko 7.30pm

Donegal Youth League

Gweedore United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Saturday, 14 October Ko 2pm

Donegal Youth League

Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers

Fanad United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Eany Celtic v Gweedore United

FAI Youth Cup Round 1 Ko 1pm

Bonagee United v Coolaney United(Sligo)