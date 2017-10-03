Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic kept apart in 2nd round draw

The draw was made on Tuesday for the second round of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Cockhill Celtic have been drawn at home to Swilly Rovers while Letterkenny Rovers have been given home advantage for a derby meeting with Bonagee United.

In the last round, Bonagee United defeated Fanad United 3-1 at Triagh-A-Loch with Jamie Lynagh, Matty Harkin and Dean Larkin on the mark.

Letterkenny Rovers were Intermediate Cup finalists in 2016, losing out to Crumlin United in the decider.

Eamon McConigley, the Rovers manager, said at the recent Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League season launch that he was targeting another lasting run in the competition.

Swilly suffered a heavy 7-0 loss to Cockhill on Sunday in the League and last month were beaten 8-1 by Gavin Cullen’s team in the Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup.

FAI Intermediate Cup, second round

Cockhill Celtic v Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United

Games to be played on Sunday, October 22nd