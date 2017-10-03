Draw made for 3rd round of FAI Junior Cup

Whitestrand United v Rathmullan Celtic is the stand-out tie after the draw for the 3rd round of the FAI Junior Cup was made in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Sixteen teams from Donegal (both Donegal League and Inishowen League), are still in the competition with four sides from the county eventually entering the national stages.

The final will once again be played at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next year.

The 3rd round ties will be played on Sunday, October 22nd with the meeting of local neighbours Whitestrand and Rathmullan certain to attract plenty of interest.

Here’s the draw in full:



Convoy Arsenal v Cavan Town

Lifford Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

Illies Celtic v Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Drumkeen United

Whitestrand v Rathmullan Celtic

Glenea Utd v Glengad

Carndonagh v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Greencastle v Milford Utd.