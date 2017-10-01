All the news from final group games in Champions League

The final round of matches in the group stages of the Donegal Schoolboys Champions League were played over the weekend.

With plenty at stake in all three age-groups, there was some fascinating cup action.

U12 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Lagan Harps enjoyed a 2-0 win over Mulroy Academy in Group A.

A rare opening for Lagan was converted by Max Johnston to give the home side a 1-0 halt-time lead.

A superb move involving Lucy Canning, Ben O’Donnell and Oisin Harkin was finished expertly again by Johnston ending any slim hopes of a Mulroy comeback.

In the other match, Illistrin United were 6-1 winners away to Donegal/Killymard.

In Group B, a late late goal from Robbie Murphy secured a semi final spot for Erne Wanderers who won 2-1 away to Letterkenny Rovers on Saturday morning.

Murphy struck in the last minute and that goal was like a dagger to the hearts of the home side as a 1-1 draw at that stage would have seen both sides advance as Ballybofey Utd had defeated Milford 1-0 in the other game.

Erne's hopes received a huge shot in the arm just 2 minutes in when Murphy fired them in front.

Rovers, who had won the domestic double, did get level before the break when Kian McGrath nipped in to round the excellent Ryan Daly before having the simple task of firing into the empty net.

U14 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Cappry Rovers were 6-1 winners over Milford United in Group A. Cappry took the lead in the 12th minute when Jason Dunne finished a Mark Mbuli cross. It was 2-0 in the 22nd when Mark Mbuli finished well.

Milford kept going and got a goal back in the 27th minute.

Further goals followed for Cappry from Jason Dunne, Shaun Ward, Odhran Quigley Doherty and Niall Ryan.

In the other match in this group, Eany Celtic lost out 5-1 at home to Bonagee United.

Letterkenny Rovers had a 3-0 walkover victory against Donegal Town in Group B.

In the other match, Letterkenny Crusaders were 4-0 winners against Lagan Harps to advance to a semi-final tie with Cappry Rovers

They went in front on 19 minutes through Brandon Ndlovu who dispatched with aplomb past Lagan custodian Caolan Harkin.

Ndlovu headed in the second and any hopes Lagan had of staging a comeback were gone 10 minutes into the 2nd half when Sean McVeigh scored. Ndlovu completed his hat-trick just two minutes later.

U16 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Keadue Rovers are through to the semi finals after a 1-0 win over Lagan Harps at Central Park on Saturday evening.

Keadue hit the front on the half hour when good work from Daire Gallagher led to Damien Duddy heading home on the run.

In the other game in the group, Eany Celtic recorded an impressive 2-0 win at Gweedore Celtic.

In Group B, Donegal Town recorded an excellent 4-1 win at home to Swilly Rovers while Cappry Rovers were 2-0 winners against Gweedore United at Cappry Park.