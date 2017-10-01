Laurence Toland hits hat-trick for Cockhill against former club

Laurence Toland returned to face his hometown club and bagged a hat-trick as Cockhill Celtic won in convincing fashion at Swilly Park on Sunday.



Swilly Rovers . . . 0

Cockhill Celtic . . . .7

The Ramelton man, in his first season with Cockhill, scored twice just before half-time, and scored again in the second half to help Cockhill to victory.

The game was one of three matches in the first series of league games in the new Ulster Senior League season.

Derry City Reserves beat Finn Harps Reserves also by 7-0 while Letterkenny Rovers defeated Fanad United 3-2.

Cockhill, the reigning champions, never looked in any trouble against a youthful Swilly outfit who never recovered after conceding twice in the opening 18 minutes.

Ryan Varma fired Cockhill in front after only three minutes and Garbhan Friel doubled the advantage from the penalty spot following a foul in the area on Ronan Doherty.

Toland pounced to make it 3-0 on 40 when he managed to connect with Derek Doherty’s delivery to force it home under pressure from defender Eamonn McHugh.

Toland added the fourth just before half-time following a neat set-up from Garbhan Friel.

Cockhill made several changes as the second half progressed with Malachy McDermott coming into the action for his first appearance after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Toland completed his hat-trick on 57 minutes and Cockhill’s last two goals were both scored by substitutes with the excellent Mark Coyle, and Mark Moran both on the mark.

For Swilly, it was another difficult afternoon. Despite the heavy defeat, there were some good individual performances with the experienced Marty McDaid excellent at the back and Shaun Crossan also worthy of mention after a good performance at left back.

Swilly Rovers: Shaun Friel, Ciaran McHugh (Adam Salhi 45), Shaun Crossan (Shay Durning 80), Marty McDaid, Eamonn McHugh (Jordan Nugent 80), Michael McHugh, David Adetuyi, Kennedy Boachie, Derek Ani, Darragh Morrisson, Ryan McDaid (Cameron Gormley 61)).

Cockhill Celtic: Gavin Cullen (Lee McCarron 45), Paul McDermott, Jason Breslin, Oisin McColgan, William O’Connor, Ryan Varma (Malachy McDermott 53), Derek Doherty (Mark Moran 61), James Bradley (Mark Coyle 61), Garbhan Friel, Laurence Toland (Paul McKinney 53), Ronan Doherty.

Referee: Michael Connolly.

Assistants: Packie Coll, Garvan Taggart.

Swilly Rovers, beaten by Cockhill Celtic at Swilly Park.