Dunfanaghy mark Donegal Youth League debut with a victory

Newcomers Dunfanaghy Youths started life in the Donegal Youth League with a 2-1 victory over Bonagee United on Saturday.

In the other game played on the opening day of the new campaign, Fanad United defeated near neighbours Swilly Rovers 3-1.

Keadue Rovers start their campaign against Gweedore United this Wednesday.

This Saturday four games are down for decision. Letterkenny Rovers host Dunfanaghy Youths, Eany Celtic play Swilly Rovers, Kilmacrennan Celtic travel to play Gweedore United and Bonagee United have home advantage against Keadue Rovers.

A reminder to home clubs that results and a match report must be submitted to the league’s PRO after games. Failure to do so will result in a fine.



Dunfanaghy Youths . . . 2

Bonagee United . . . 1

The teams were evenly matched throughout the opening stages but midway into the half the home side took the lead with a free kick from Patrick Moffitt.

Both teams had numerous chances for goals but both keepers were in excellent form.

The second half kicked off with Dunfanaghy pushing forward in hope of a second goal which was denied twice by the woodwork. Bonagee fought back and equalised in the 60th minute with a great goal from Aaron Wasson. But Dunfanaghy dug deep and retook the lead with a goal from Roan Dewar with 20 minutes to go.

RESULTS

Saturday

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Dunfanaghy Youths 2-1 Bonagee Utd

Swilly Rovers 1-3 Fanad United



FIXTURES

Wednesday, Oct 4th, 7.30pm

Gweedore Utd v Keadue Rovers

Saturday, Oct. 7th, Ko 2pm

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers

Letterkenny Rvs v Dunfanaghy Youths

Eany Celtic v Swilly Rovers

Gweedore Utd v Kilmacreannan Celtic

