Strand Rovers look to maintain good start to Donegal League season

Three games into their league campaign and Strand Rovers are flying high at the top of the Glencar Inn Division in the Donegal Saturday League.

The Rosses club have won three games from three, and have set down an early marker for what they hope will be a successful campaign.

The team is managed by Packie McHugh who took over from Stephen Barrett for this season, and he said it’s been great to have enjoyed such a good start.

“It’s still early days, but we’re going along nicely,” Packie said.

“We managed to add a couple of players to the panel this year and that has been a help. We’ve won our three league games and it would be nice to keep that run going.”

Strand’s latest victory came last Saturday when they enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win over Keadue Rovers Reserves in a local derby.

Asked if there was any extra needle in the fixture, given the close proximity of the two clubs, McHugh said it was a closely fought match.

“In fairness to Keadue, we’d have the utmost respect for them as a club and the players are all local and know each other very well,” he said.

“Keadue have a proud tradition and they’re continuing to do great things as a club, so fair play to them.”

This Saturday, Strand face another difficult test when they go to Letterkenny to play Orchard FC.

Shane O’Donnell, who has joined Strand from Gweedore United, and Dara Hanlon, are both injury doubts ahead of this game.

“Orchard are a good side and we’re going to have to be at our best to go there and get something out of that game,” McHugh added.

Glencar Celtic are in second spot in the table, but will also move onto nine points with Strand if as expected, they are awarded the victory following their abandoned fixture with Glenea United.

Glencar host third placed-Milford on Saturday.

In the Sunday divisions, there are three games in the Premier this weekend with Milford United meeting Kilmacrennan Celtic in a local derby.

The leaders in the First Division are St. Catherine’s. They have no game on Sunday, so Bonagee United, Convoy Arsenal and Gweedore Celtic in joint second, all have a chance to join the leaders on seven points.



FIXTURES

Saturday 30th September

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore Utd v Cappry Rvs (1pm)

Glencar Celtic v Milford United

Keadue Rovers v Donegal Town

Orchard F.C. v Strand Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. v Drumbar Utd

Lagan Harps v Fintown Harps AFC

Raphoe Town v Drumkeen United

Dunlewey Celtic v Kildrum Tigers

Sunday, 1st October

Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division

Lagan Harps v Kildrum Tigers

Castlefin Celtic v Glenea United

Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers

Ballybofey United v Dunkineely Celtic

Raphoe Town v Erne Wanderers

Convoy Arsenal v Gweedore Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Eany Celtic v Gweedore United

Copany Rovers v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Drumkeen United v Cranford United

Whitestrand Utd. v Curragh Athletic