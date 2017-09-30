DONEGAL LEAGUE
Strand Rovers look to maintain good start to Donegal League season
A look ahead to this weekend's action
Action from last Saturday's meeting of Orchard FC and Castlefinn Celtic
Three games into their league campaign and Strand Rovers are flying high at the top of the Glencar Inn Division in the Donegal Saturday League.
The Rosses club have won three games from three, and have set down an early marker for what they hope will be a successful campaign.
The team is managed by Packie McHugh who took over from Stephen Barrett for this season, and he said it’s been great to have enjoyed such a good start.
“It’s still early days, but we’re going along nicely,” Packie said.
“We managed to add a couple of players to the panel this year and that has been a help. We’ve won our three league games and it would be nice to keep that run going.”
Strand’s latest victory came last Saturday when they enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win over Keadue Rovers Reserves in a local derby.
Asked if there was any extra needle in the fixture, given the close proximity of the two clubs, McHugh said it was a closely fought match.
“In fairness to Keadue, we’d have the utmost respect for them as a club and the players are all local and know each other very well,” he said.
“Keadue have a proud tradition and they’re continuing to do great things as a club, so fair play to them.”
This Saturday, Strand face another difficult test when they go to Letterkenny to play Orchard FC.
Shane O’Donnell, who has joined Strand from Gweedore United, and Dara Hanlon, are both injury doubts ahead of this game.
“Orchard are a good side and we’re going to have to be at our best to go there and get something out of that game,” McHugh added.
Glencar Celtic are in second spot in the table, but will also move onto nine points with Strand if as expected, they are awarded the victory following their abandoned fixture with Glenea United.
Glencar host third placed-Milford on Saturday.
In the Sunday divisions, there are three games in the Premier this weekend with Milford United meeting Kilmacrennan Celtic in a local derby.
The leaders in the First Division are St. Catherine’s. They have no game on Sunday, so Bonagee United, Convoy Arsenal and Gweedore Celtic in joint second, all have a chance to join the leaders on seven points.
FIXTURES
Saturday 30th September
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Arranmore Utd v Cappry Rvs (1pm)
Glencar Celtic v Milford United
Keadue Rovers v Donegal Town
Orchard F.C. v Strand Rovers
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Drumoghill F.C. v Drumbar Utd
Lagan Harps v Fintown Harps AFC
Raphoe Town v Drumkeen United
Dunlewey Celtic v Kildrum Tigers
Sunday, 1st October
Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division
Lagan Harps v Kildrum Tigers
Castlefin Celtic v Glenea United
Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Div One
Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers
Ballybofey United v Dunkineely Celtic
Raphoe Town v Erne Wanderers
Convoy Arsenal v Gweedore Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two
Eany Celtic v Gweedore United
Copany Rovers v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Drumkeen United v Cranford United
Whitestrand Utd. v Curragh Athletic
