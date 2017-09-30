First round of games in the Ulster Senior League on Sunday

The opening round of league fixtures in the new Ulster Senior League season are scheduled for this coming Sunday afternoon.

The start of the new league campaign follows on from the group stages of the Donegal News League Cup which marked the start of the season.

Cockhill Celtic, the defending champions, open with an away match against Swilly Rovers.

Letterkenny Rovers play Fanad United while Derry City Reserves play Finn Harps Reserves.

Cockhill have been the dominant force with five USL League and Cup doubles in a row and this Sunday Gavin Cullen’s men begin their search for an unprecedented sixth successive league crown.

Cockhill head for Ramelton to face Swilly Rovers; a repeat of the game that saw them clinch the title last season when Jimmy Bradley’s goal secured a narrow 1-0 win.

Malachy McDermott has missed the last 15 months, but the Cockhill Celtic ace is aiming to to get back to his best again

McDermott - the 2013 FAI Intermediate Player of the Year - was an uncomfortable and reluctant spectator last season but last Friday returned to full training for the first time since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last July.

“I’ll be there for the Swilly game, hopefully in the squad, but there will be no 90 minutes in me yet,” McDermott said.

“For now, I’ll just be down and be a part of the squad. Training last week went well, but the injury is still in the back of the head yet.

“It’s a confidence thing, I think. I do want to get back in as quick as I can. I could find myself holding back a bit. I did a couple of sessions, one with (John) McElroy and one with Garhban (Friel), but I’ve a wee bit to go yet.”

LEAGUE CUP

The remaining game in the Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup, Group A, between Cockhill Celtic and Derry City Reserves, was postponed from last weekend and a new date for the game will be arranged in due course.

REPORTS

Club PROs are reminded to submit match results, goalscorers and match reports to the League PRO, Chris McNulty, before 6pm on Sunday evenings. Failure to do so will result in a fine being issued. Clubs are further reminded of the importance of correctly filling in the team-sheet in order that names and numbers correspond.

Fixtures

Sunday, October 1, 2pm

Derry City Reserves v Finn Harps Reserves

Letterkenny Rovers v Fanad United

Swilly Rovers v Cockhill Celtic