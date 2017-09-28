Tyler Toland scores as Ireland U-17s win again

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under 17 team secured their qualification for the Elite Phase of the UEFA WU17 Championships with a 2-0 victory over Romania in Zenica on Wednesday.

Two Donegal players were in the side - Amy Boyle Carr from Glenties and Tyler Toland from St. Johnston.

And Toland was among the goals as Ireland recorded another impressive win.

Colin Bell’s side followed up their opening day win over the host country Bosnia & Herzegovina thanks to penalties converted in either half.

Tyler Toland scored from the penalty spot in first-half injury-time.

The Bosnians were due to meet Greece last evening, but regardless of their result the Irish can not be denied a top two spot which ensures a place in the Elite Round with 28 teams battling it out to qualify amongst the eight finalists at the final tournament in Lithuania next summer.

Meanwhile Newtowncunningham teenager Ronan McKinley was part of the Republic of Ireland U-16 side which went down to a narrow 2-1 loss to Brazil at a wet and blustery AUL Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

McKinley, who plays with Derry City, came on at half-time. He went close to a late equaliser when a left wing cross by James Furlong found McKinley and his low strike beat keeper Cristian but defender Gabriel Noga slid in and got a foot to the ball.