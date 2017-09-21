DONEGAL LEAGUE
Donegal League fixtures for this weekend
After last weekend's FAI Junior Cup action, it's back to the league this weekend
Action from the FAI Junior Cup last weekend as Convoy Arsenal got the better of Cranford FC.
After last weekend's action in the FAI Junior Cup first round, attention turns back to the league in the Donegal League this Saturday and Sunday.
There's a full programme of fixtures in the Premier Division where Donegal Town entertain Castlefinn Celtic in what will be Castlefinn's first league game.
St. Catherine's have started their campaign well in Divisoin One and host Dunlewey Celtic on Sunday.
Town could find themselves top of the table with a win in this one.
FIXTURES
Saturday 23rd September K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Milford United v Arranmore United
Donegal Town v Glencar Celtic
Strand Rovers v Keadue Rovers
Castlefin Celtic v Orchard F.C.
Cappry Rovers v Glenea United
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Kildrum Tigers v Drumoghill F.C.
Drumbar F.C. v Lagan Harps
Fintown Harps AFC v Raphoe Town
Gweedore Celtic v Drumkeen United
St. Catherines v Dunlewey Celtic
Sunday 24th September
Brian McCormick Sports Prem Div
Donegal Town v Castlefin Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic v Milford United
Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Lagan Harps v Glenea United
Drumoghill F.C. v Cappry Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Div One
Gweedore Celtic v Lifford Celtic
Convoy Arsenal v Ballybofey United
Erne Wanderers v Bonagee United
Keadue Rovers v St. Catherines
Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two
Copany Rovers v Eany Celtic
Whitestrand Utd v Curragh Athletic
Drumkeen United v Deele Harps
Glenree United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
