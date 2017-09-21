Donegal League fixtures for this weekend

After last weekend's action in the FAI Junior Cup first round, attention turns back to the league in the Donegal League this Saturday and Sunday.

There's a full programme of fixtures in the Premier Division where Donegal Town entertain Castlefinn Celtic in what will be Castlefinn's first league game.

St. Catherine's have started their campaign well in Divisoin One and host Dunlewey Celtic on Sunday.

Town could find themselves top of the table with a win in this one.

FIXTURES

Saturday 23rd September K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Milford United v Arranmore United

Donegal Town v Glencar Celtic

Strand Rovers v Keadue Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Orchard F.C.

Cappry Rovers v Glenea United



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kildrum Tigers v Drumoghill F.C.

Drumbar F.C. v Lagan Harps

Fintown Harps AFC v Raphoe Town

Gweedore Celtic v Drumkeen United

St. Catherines v Dunlewey Celtic

Sunday 24th September

Brian McCormick Sports Prem Div

Donegal Town v Castlefin Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic v Milford United

Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Lagan Harps v Glenea United

Drumoghill F.C. v Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Celtic v Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Ballybofey United

Erne Wanderers v Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers v St. Catherines



Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Copany Rovers v Eany Celtic

Whitestrand Utd v Curragh Athletic

Drumkeen United v Deele Harps

Glenree United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.