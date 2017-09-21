This weekend's SFAI Cup and Champions League fixtures

There's one game on Thursday night in the U-14 SFAI Cup with Kilmacrennan Celtic hosting Cappry Rovers.

It's the first game in a busy few days at schoolboy level in Donegal.

Fixtures

U14 SFAI CUP

THURS 21st SEPT 6-15pm

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Cappry Rovers



U12 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SUN 24th SEPT 10-30am

Mulroy Academy v Donegal/Killymard

Ballybofey United v Letterkenny Rovers

Erne Wanderers v Milford United 10am



U14 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SUN 24th SEPT 11-45am

Milford United v Eany Celtic

Bonagee United v Cappry Rovers

Donegal Town v Letterkenny Crusaders



U16 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SUN 24th SEPT 5pm

Eany Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Lagan Harps v Gweedore Celtic

Swilly Rovers v Cappry Rovers

Gweedore United v Donegal Town