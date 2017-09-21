DONEGAL SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE
This weekend's SFAI Cup and Champions League fixtures
Plenty of action over the coming days
There's one game on Thursday night in the U-14 SFAI Cup with Kilmacrennan Celtic hosting Cappry Rovers.
It's the first game in a busy few days at schoolboy level in Donegal.
Fixtures
U14 SFAI CUP
THURS 21st SEPT 6-15pm
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Cappry Rovers
U12 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
SUN 24th SEPT 10-30am
Mulroy Academy v Donegal/Killymard
Ballybofey United v Letterkenny Rovers
Erne Wanderers v Milford United 10am
U14 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
SUN 24th SEPT 11-45am
Milford United v Eany Celtic
Bonagee United v Cappry Rovers
Donegal Town v Letterkenny Crusaders
U16 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
SUN 24th SEPT 5pm
Eany Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Lagan Harps v Gweedore Celtic
Swilly Rovers v Cappry Rovers
Gweedore United v Donegal Town
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on