No major change as clubs vote against return to winter season

Clubs in the Donegal Schoolboys League have voted to stick with a summer season in 2018, although there will be a break from all football activities between the months of July and August.

Major changes to schoolboys soccer across Donegal had been on the cards with strong support among some clubs and managers for a return to winter football.

In April of last year, the Donegal Schoolboys League revealed plans to change to summer soccer in 2017.

The new season kicked off in February and concludes at the end of October.

The change to a summer season has worked well for some clubs, but many involved in the game at schoolboys level feel that winter football works much better.

The proposed changes were debated a league meeting last month after which it was agreed that the clubs would be given two weeks to decide on what should happen.

Clubs were asked to consider three different options:

A) that a new season starts in October 2017 and goes through to May 2018

B) that a short season begins in February 2018 to May 2018 and a new winter season then begins in September 2018 through to May 2019

C) that a summer season from February 2018 to October 2018 proceeds with a break for the months of July and August.

Clubs had to submit their proposals to the league by 6pm on Monday. 27 of the 32 clubs returned proposals with 17 supporting Option C. Seven clubs were in favour of Option B and three clubs supported Option A.

Donegal Schoolboys fixtures

U12 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 16th

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 - 0 Ballyhaise Celtic (W/O)

Illistrin United v Ballyjamesduff FC 1pm

U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 16th

Fintown Harps v Clonmany Shamrocks 11-30am

Letterkenny Rovers 3 - 0 Ballyhaise Celtic (W/O)

U14 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 16th

Carrick Rovers v Keadue Rovers 2pm

Bonagee United v Clones Town 11-30am

Letterkenny Rovers v Milford United 11-30am

Lagan Harps 0 - 3 Monaghan United (W/O)

U15 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 16th

Cappry Rovers 3 - 0 Ballyjamesduff FC (W/O)

Letterkenny Rovers 3 - 0 Ballyhaise Celtic (W/O)

U12 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SUN 17th

Cappry Rovers v Clones Town 11am

U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SUN 17th

Ballybofey United v Buncrana Hearts 11-15am

U14 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP THURS 21st

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Cappry Rovers 6-15pm

U14 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TUES 19th

Cappry Rovers v Eany Celtic 6-15pm

U16 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SAT 16th

Eany Celtic v Lagan Harps 11-30am