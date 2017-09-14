Over 500 tickets snapped up for Seamus Coleman event

Over 500 tickets have been sold for tomorrow evening’s fundraising event for St. Catherine’s FC where former player Seamus Coleman is the star attraction.

‘An Evening with Seamus Coleman’ takes place on Friday night at the Blue Haven in Kilcar.

These are busy times for the Killybegs man who continues his recovery from the horrific double leg break sustained playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in a World Cup qualifier back in March.

He returned to training with Everton last Thursday as he stepped up his recuperation from the injury.

Coleman will train with Everton today and again on Friday morning before he makes the journey home ahead of tomorrow night’s event.

Earlier last week, he linked up with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their qualifier with Serbia at the Aviva Stadium.

His recovery from injury, and Ireland’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup, are sure to be the topic of debate when he takes part in a ‘Questions and Answers’ session during tomorrow night’s event.

Seamus has also donated a number of prizes for a special draw, including signed Everton and Republic of Ireland jerseys, as well as match tickets, flights and accommodation for an Everton game at Goodison Park.

Friday night’s event has been organised to help raise some much needed funds for the ongoing ground improvements at Emerald Park in Killybegs, and in particular, the astro-turf facilities.

The club are laying a new astro-turf surface and carrying out general improvements to the pitch and hope that the fundraising event will go some way to covering the cost of the project.

John Conwell, who is part of the organising committee, said they are delighted that so many tickets have already been snapped up.

“We still have tickets on sale and they will be available to buy right up until Friday night’s event,” he said.

“It should be a great night and people will have the chance to take part in a ‘meet and greet’ with Seamus at the end of the night.



The event starts at 8pm and doors open from 7pm.