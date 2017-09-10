Derry City Reserves and Letterkenny Rovers into League Cup semi-finals

Derry City Reserves and Letterkenny Rovers booked their places in the semi-finals of the Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup after both scored five away goals on Sunday.

Next week, it is the FAI Intermediate Cup and the final round of group games in the League Cup will be in two weeks’ time.

However, the game between Cockhill Celtic and Derry City Reserves on September 24th has been postponed and will be arranged for a later date.

GROUP A

Fanad United . . . 0

Cockhill Celtic . . . 0

The game was played in blustery and sometimes wet conditions which led to a game of very few chances for either side.

With 12 minutes gone Garbhan Friel broke through but with only Shane Graham to beat he dragged his shot wide of the post.

Three minutes later Davitt Walsh did well to hold the ball up and when he played the ball back to Tony McNamee his first time shot failed to test Gavin Cullen who saved easily.

There were chances too for Laurence Toland (Cockhill) and Davitt Walsh as both sides pressed for the opener.

Chances were created at either end in the second half and with 9 minutes remaining Kyle Black fired over the bar for Fanad when well placed.

Fanad had to play the last 7 minutes with 10 men when Tony McNamee was given a second yellow card.

Cockhill did have the ball in the net with three minutes remaining but the goal was disallowed due to a deliberate hand ball by sub Daniel Martin Doherty which resulted in him also receiving a second yellow card.

FANAD UTD: Shane Graham, Keelin McElwaine, Martin McAteer, Matthew Crossan, Oisin Langan, Caolan Kelly, Jordan Toland, Darragh Black, Kyle Black, Tony McNamee, Davitt Walsh

COCKHILL CELTIC: Gavin Cullen, Paul McDermott, Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, William O'Connor, Ryan Varma, Derek Doherty, James Bradley, Garbhan Friel, Laurence Toland, Mark Coyle (Daniel Martin Doherty 75).

Cockhill Celtic, pictured before Sunday's game with Fanad United

Swilly Rovers . . . 2

Derry City Reserves . . . 5

Derry went ahead on 10 minutes when Dylan Devine slotted home after a slick Derry move.

It was two on 21 minutes when Caolan Mc Laughlin rifled home from 10 yards.

The Candystripes made it three on 31 minutes when the impressive Ethan Harkin scored after a great solo run.

Swilly had a few half chances on the counter attack but rarely troubled the Derry goals.

Gerry Crossan's Swilly came out a much improved team in the second half. Kennedy Boachie-Ansah rifled home a wonder goal from the right hand side of the box after 50 minutes.

Swilly were on top at this stage and it was no surprise when Adam Sahli chipped the keeper for a lovely effort on 62 minutes to make it 3 -2.

In the final 15 minutes Caolan Mc Laughlin and Ethan Harkin with two superb strikes sealed the victory for Derry.

SWILLY ROVERS: Shaun Friel, Ciaran McHugh, Shaun Crossan, Paul Clarke, Barry Mooney, Marty McDaid, Eamon McHugh, Kennedy Boachie-Ansah, Darragh Morrison, Michael McHugh, Adam Salhi. Subs: Cameron Gormley, Brad Patterson, Mark McFadden, Ryan McDaid.

DERRY CITY RES: Daniel Houghton, Jack McLaughlin, Ethan Harkin, Callum Boyle, Jack Malone, Paul Doherty, Caolan McLaughlin, Dylan Devine, Aaron McGurk, Ryhs McDermott, Kian McGarvey. Subs: Mikey Sweeney, Jack Parke, Adam Taggart, Ronan Boyce.

REFEREE: Benny McDaid.

GROUP B

Finn Harps Reserves . . . 0

Letterkenny Roves . . . 5

A young Harps side had their work cut out and found themselves two goals down inside the first 15 minutes, firstly when Lee Toland squared for Pajo Rafferty who tucked home.

Sean McCarron then found the ball at his feet at the edge of the area and fired low past Joe Boyle in the Harps goal.

Rovers started the second half brightly and were three up inside two minutes after a handball in the area, Toland tucked away the penalty sending Boyle the wrong way.

Rovers quickly added a fourth after Kevin McGrath fired home a shot from edge of the area low in to the corner of the net.

Harps kept battling away and created a number of chances but were undone as McCarron fired home a powerful effort in of the crossbar to make it five.



FINN HARPS RES: Joe Boyle, Ryan Finn, Luke Nelis, Liam Doherty, Paul Ferry, Gareth Doherty, Kealan McDermott, Jack O'Donnell, Jay-Dee Alewaiy, Zack Gorman, Dean O'Donnell.

Subs used: Karol McGinley, Brendan Barr, Adam Duffy, Stephen Doherty.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Rory Kelly, David Shovlin, Lee Toland, Ryan Gildea, Conor Tourish, Steve Okpeko-Emeka, Kevin McGrath, Chris Malseed, Sean McCarron, Christy Connaghan, Pajo Rafferty. Subs used: Eoin O’Boyle, Darren McElwaine, Darren Ferry, Brandon Manues, Ryan Lonergan.

FIXTURES

Sunday, September 17

FAI Intermediate Cup, First Round

Fanad United v Bonagee United