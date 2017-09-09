Donegal League game abandoned after team ends up with only six players

A Donegal League game was abandoned on Saturday when one of the teams found themselves down to only six men.

The Glencar Inn Saturday League match between Glencar Celtic and Glenea United went ahead, despite the fact that Glenea could only field seven players.

The game was played at Flag Pole Field in Rathmullan and amazingly, despite playing against 11 men, the seven men of Glenea went in front after 13 minutes after an og.

They held that lead until shortly after the half hour mark when one of their players suffered injury and was unable to continue.

It meant match referee Tony McNamee was forced to abandon the match as no team is allowed to play with less than seven players.

It’s understood Glenea United were without a number of first choice players due to Cloughaneely’s two games in the Donegal Intermediate and Donegal Intermediate B Championship on Saturday.

The Donegal League website has listed the result as a 3-0 victory in favour of Glencar Celtic.