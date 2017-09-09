Derry City v Finn Harps: Morrissey on the mark as Harps draw at Maginn

Derry City and Finn Harps put their north west rivalries to the one side on Friday night as they played out a fundraising friendly which benefitted the victims of last month’s flooding in Inishowen.



Derry City . . . 1

Finn Harps . . . 1

Both teams are facing into an important few weeks in the Premier Division with Derry City chasing down a third place finish while Harps are involved in a battle of a different kind at the other end of the table.

Ollie Horgan’s men meet Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey next Saturday night in another crucial clash where a win for the Donegal club would be another huge result in their push for safety.

With that in mind, Horgan rested the likes of Eddie Dsane, Ethan Boyle, Paddy McCourt, Ciaran Coll and Sean Houston on Friday night.

But he still fielded a strong starting eleven that included Letterkenny teenager Shane Blaney who came off the bench for his senior debut in Limerick recently.

Killian Cantwell and Caolan McAleer, both of whom will miss next weekend’s game against Sligo due to suspension, also played while recent signing Peter Burke made his first start in goal.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper saw plenty of action in an entertaining first half and he did well to deny Aaron McEneff from a free-kick while Rory Patterson also went close.

Pascal Millien went closest to scoring for Harps in the first half when he was unlucky not to hit the target with a free-kick.

Derry went in front shortly after the hour when July signing Josef Dolny found the net.

But Harps got back level soon after when Danny Morrissey did well to finish past Eric Grimes in the Derry goal.

City were denied a late winner when Schubert struck the woodwork.

Derry City: Eric Grimes, Eoin Toal, Darren Cole, Lukas Schubert, Aaron McEneff, Nicky Low, Ben Doherty, Barry McNamee, Harry Monaghan, Rory Patterson, Josef Dolny. Subs: Nathan Boyle, Sam Todd, Mikey Place, Adrian Delap.

Finn Harps: Peter Burke, Kealan McDermott, Gareth Harkin, Killian Cantwell, Shane Blaney, Tommy McBride, Caolan McAleer, Jonny Bonner, Ibrahim Keita, Danny Morrissey, Pascal Millien. Subs: Mark Timlin, BJ Banda, Liam Walsh.

Referee: Benny McDaid.