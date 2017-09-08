New clubs, and a new sponsor - it's all change in Division Two

It’s all change in Division Two of the Donegal League - with new sponsors, and three new clubs.

Donegal Physiotherapy have replaced CT Ball Jewellers as the league’s sponsors, ending a long association between Lance and Judy Ball and the league which goes back to the formation of the competition.

The three new clubs this year are Glenree United, Gweedore United and Deele Harps, all of whom came down from Division One last season.

Naturally, all three of those teams will have to be fancied to be among the promotion contenders this year.

But there are other teams too that will be challenging for honours.

Diarmaid Slevin of Letterbarrow Celtic FC said his own club’s ambition this year is to go up as champions.

“That’s the aim,” he said.

“We did really well last year, but missed out in the end. We were challenging for promotion right up until the last couple of weeks. But Ballybofey and Dunkineely were promoted and Lifford Celtic took third ahead of us.”

Slevin’s experience will once again be vital to Letterbarrow’s prospects this term. Team manager Denis Gorman has strengthened his panel with the acquisition of a couple of new players, including former Donegal Town man Barry Kemp.

Kevin McBrearty, James McGroary and John Leonard all had decent campaigns last season, and are back and raring to go again.

“It’s hard to know how it will go this year. It could be a really tight division,” Slevin said.

“You’ve got to look at the three clubs who came down last year and think that they will have a chance. But look at Drumkeen too. I think they have signed a couple of good players and if you look at their results in the Brian McCormick Cup, they look a decent side.

Area Final

“They won their Area Final last weekend and have beaten a couple of Premier and Division One clubs along the way.”

Letterbarrow scored a notable cup victory over Dunkineely Celtic in their opening game this season, but were then knocked out of the competition by Cappry Rovers.

This Sunday, they play their first league game away to Curragh Athletic.

Two of the relegated sides meet in Lifford where Deele Harps host Glenree United. Gweedore United have home advantage against Drumkeen United at Carrickboyle.

Elsewhere Eany Celtic play Whitestrand United and Cranford FC, fresh from their 40th anniversary celebrations, play Copany Rovers.

Drumkeen United - winners of the Area Final in the Brian McCormick Cup last weekend

Fixtures

Sunday, September 10th

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Deele Harps v Glenree United

Gweedore United v Drumkeen United

Curragh Athletic v Letterbarrow Celtic

Eany Celtic v Whitestrand United

Cranford United v Copany Rovers