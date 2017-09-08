Finn Harps U-15s meet Derry City in North West derby on Saturday



Apart from tonight’s charity match against Derry City it’s going to be a very busy weekend for Finn Harps F.C. with three underage teams in action while the club’s Ulster Senior League side play their first competitive game of the new season.

The Finn Harps U17s will be aiming to maintain their push for qualification to the knockout stages of the National League competition by defeating Shelbourne in Ballybofey on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Manager Declan Boyle was very pleased with his side’s 4-0 away win against Derry at Wilton Park last Saturday. "We were delighted with the three points and the clean sheet. We played the game at a good tempo and again we showed we have players in several positions that can get on the scoresheet."

But Boyle now wants his side to push on and make sure of qualification for the knock-out stages of the competition, starting with Shels.

"It should be a good game tomorrow at Finn Park and it would be great to see Harps supporters get behind the team as we look to secure a play-off spot as we approach the last three games. We probably owe them one as they beat us in Dublin despite us creating a lot of chances. Our aim as always will be to get nine points from the last three games and everyone is in a very positive frame of mind for the run-in" Boyle said.



U19s away to Shelbourne

Finn Harps U19 boss Joe Boyle takes his side to Dublin to take on Shelbourne at the AUL Complex (kick-off 2pm) looking for a result that reflects an improvement in their performances in recent weeks.

"It's been a difficult season with injuries but our performances have definitely improved in recent weeks. We now need to maintain that standard and reflect that in the results we get from now until the end of the season. We haven't made good possession count and we allowed ourselves to be punished for mistakes we have made.

"The big positive is that players such as Gareth Doherty, Shane Blaney, Liam Walsh, BJ Banda, Dylan McCroary, Ciaran Kelly and Lee McCarron have all being part of first team squad at some stage this season and player pathway is our biggest goal."

Harps U15s take on Derry City

The Finn Harps U15s have a big North West derby tomorrow afternoon at the Curragh against Derry City (kick-off 2pm). It’s the first time for the two sides to meet in a competitive match at this age-group in the inaugural SSE League of Ireland season. Manager Kevin McHugh was very happy with way his side went about the big 8-0 victory over

Longford Town at the City Calling Stadium last Sunday.

“It was a really professional performance against Longford and we as coaches are delighted with the positivity in the group, especially players coming on and making an impact in the game like they did last Sunday.

McHugh is treating tomorrow’s game the same as any other in the league campaign. “This week is another derby as we have already played Sligo, but it will be no different to any other game we prepare for. We are working hard on improving each player individually and as a team week by week. Each player has personal goals to work on, and we the coaches will set team goals for every game.

We want these 20 boys to be better players in week 10, it's as simple as that. Winning games is a bonus for us and a reward for the boys’ effort. But as coaches if we win games, it's how we win them that matters to us” McHugh said.

The Harps U15s head into the Derry game in second place in Group 1 with two wins from the games so far.



Harps Reserves kick-off against Letterkenny Rovers

Finn Harps Reserves get their competitive season underway with a tough game against Letterkenny Rovers at Finn Park in the Donegal News League Cup on Sunday (kick-off 2pm). Manager Joe Boyle is hoping that the experience gained by his young lads in the USL last season can make them stronger for the new campaign.

"We are very much looking forward to the start of our USL campaign when we play Letterkenny Rovers in the Donegal News Cup on Sunday. This year the players will all be a year older and last season’s experience should make us that bit more competitive in what is a very good league. Playing against experienced Intermediate players can only help our lads develop and the USL can offer us an excellent bridge between underage and senior football" Boyle said.



Fixtures

Saturday 9th September

U15 SSE League of Ireland

Finn Harps U15s v Derry City, Curragh 2:00pm.

U17 SSE League of Ireland

Finn Harps U17s v Shelbourne, Finn Park, 2:00pm.

U19 SSE League of Ireland

Shelbourne U19s v Finn Harps, AUL, 2:00pm.

Sunday 10th September

Donegal News USL Cup Group B

Finn Harps Reserves v Letterkenny Rovers, Finn Park, 2:00pm.