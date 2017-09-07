Second spot still up for grabs in North West Women's Super League

Second spot is still up for grabs in the first ever North West Women’s Super League season with Bonagee United and Lagan Harps fighting to be runners-up.

The two derby rivals meet tonight (Thursday) at Dry Arch Park (kick-off 7.30pm) with the game going a long way to determining their respective fates.

The action in the Donegal Women’s League is coming to a close with Monday night next seeing the final piece of silverware up for grabs when Lagan Harps and Illistrin meet in the Under-12 League play-off.

Under-12 Plaque Final

Finn Valley . . . 4

Gweedore United . . . 0

Finn Valley collected the Donegal Women’s League Under-12 Plaque on Monday night thanks to a comprehensive win over Gweedore United in Stranorlar.

Finn Valley's early dominance resulted in both Leah Lawne and Ciara Lawne scoring first half goals to set them on their way.

Aibigh McMenamin netted a peach of a goal to add to the tally while Sarah Conaghan, who has had a fine campaign, added the fourth to clinch the silverware.



Under-12 League play-off

Leckview Park in Letterkenny plays host to an eagerly-awaited contest on Monday night as Lagan Harps and Illistrin meet in the Under-12 league play-off.

There was nothing to separate the sides during the League campaign and after they were deadlocked a play-off on Monday (kick-off 6.30pm) is required to settle the score.

The game is a repeat of Saturday’s Under-12 Highland Bakery Cup final.

Brid McGinty’s Lagan had the upper hand there with Harriett McCrossan and Erin Doherty on the mark.

Paddy McDaid’s Illistrin, though, might have other ideas come Monday when they’ll look to get one up on their rivals.