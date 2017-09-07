Former Finn Harps man Sean McCarron out to prove his worth

Sean McCarron wants to prove his worth as a goalscorer again in the Ulster Senior League this season.

The 26-year-old Derryman scored a hat-trick on his Letterkenny Rovers debut in a 5-3 win over Bonagee in the Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup on Sunday.

McCarron played two seasons with Finn Harps in the League of Ireland and the striker returns to his former club this weekend as Rovers seek a result that would guarantee advancement from Group B into the semi-finals of the League Cup later in the season.

“It’s great to get off the mark early,” McCarron said after his opening day treble.

“I was just glad to get the goals and glad that we got over the line in the end up.

“I still have a bit to go with my fitness, but I’m looking forward to getting going properly.

McCarron was back in training with Harps during the summer months, but has put pen to pater at Leckview Park for the season.

“It’s a great League to make the step up,” he said.

“When I spoke to Eamon (McConigley, Letterkenny Rovers manager), he said he wanted a cutting edge and someone up with Darren to score goals. When I’m at myself, I can definitely do that.”

McCarron netted ten goals for Harps in the 2013 season. After two campaigns at Finn Park, he left and spent some time at Cliftonville.

Now, he’s hoping to drive Rovers to ending their Ulster Senior League famine and breaking Cockhill Celtic’s dominance of the local intermediate scene.

FIXTURES

Sunday, September 10, 2pm

Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup Group A

Fanad United v Cockhill Celtic

Swilly Rovers v Derry City Reserves

Group B

Finn Harps Reserves v Letterkenny Rovers