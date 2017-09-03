Champions Glencar Celtic open new campaign with a defeat

The new Saturday League season kicked off at the weekend and there were some interesting results on opening day.

It’s a new-look league this year, with the old Reserve Division now done away with. It means promotion and relegation between the two divisions, which should make for an interesting campaign.

One of the big scores of the day came in Ballybofey where Cappry Rovers got the better of defending champions Glencar Celtic in the Glencar Inn Division.

A goal from Kyle O'Meara was enough to give Cappry all three points.

Just like Glencar, Orchard were one of the leading teams in the Glencar Inn Division last season, but they opened their new campaign with a defeat.

They lost 4-0 away to Donegal Town for whome Michael O’Donnell (2), Ronan McHugh and Stephen Curneen scored the goals. It was an impressive performance from Donegal.

Arranmore United laid down an early mark with a 3-1 win over Glenea United. Gavin McGlanaghey scored from the penalty spot, in between goals from Daniel O’Donnell and Aidan Proctor.

Last year’s winners of the Reserve Division were Castlefinn Celtic, but they were beaten at home 4-2 by Strand Rovers.

New signing Conor Greene scored twice on what was a good day for Strand. He gave them the lead only for Castlefinn to hit back with goals from Stephen Roulston and Keith Nelis who scored from the penalty spot.

Greene levelled before Daragh Hanlon gave the Rosses men the lead. Doalty Boyle completed the win with the fourth.

Milford United enjoyed a good opening day win, defeating Keadue Rovers 3-1. JJ Fleming and Ciaran Blaney with two were the Milford scorers.



Old Orchard Inn Division Two

Drumbar FC got off to a winning start, defeating Fintown Harps 1-0.

In a close contest, Gary Spencer scored the winning goal for the Donegal town outfit.

Dunlewey Celtic, another side who played in the top division last season, beat Lagan harps 3-1. The Manor outfit went in front through Caolan Murray but Dunlewey drew level when Daniel Cannon scored.

Eamonn Collum put Dunlewey into a 2-1 lead shortly after the hour and Cannon got the third late on.

It was 3-1 too at The Moss where Gweedore Celtic had an away win against Drumoghill.

Michael Cutliffe, Joe Bonner and Fiachra Coyle scored the goals for Gweedore.

The other two games in the second division both ended 1-1. Raphoe Town and St. Catherine’s shared the points with Craig Kelly scoring for Raphoe after Brandon McBrearty had given the Killybegs men the led.

Drumkeen United and Kildrum Tigers also played out a 1-1 draw.