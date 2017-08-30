Official launch of new Donegal League season takes place at Ballyare

The official launch of the new Donegal League season took place at the league's headquarters at Diamond Park, Ballyare on Tuesday night.

Representatives from a number of the league's 38 clubs were present along with league officials, sponsors and special guests.

The league kicked off recently with games in the Brian McCormick Sports Cup and the new-look Saturday League season starts this coming weekend.

Then on Sunday, September 10th, the three Sunday Divisions get underway.

Cup draw

The draw for the Voodoo Venue Cup was made at the launch. Members of the Crossan family who are sponsors of the competition, carried out the draw.

Preliminary Round:

Glenea United v Milford United

Drumkeen United v Keadue Rovers

Arranmore United v Glencar Celtic

Strand Rovers v Castlefinn Celtic

1st round

Arranmore/Glencar Celtic v Drumkeen/Keadue Rovers

Glenea Utd/Milford Utd v St. Catherine's

Kildrum Tigers v Cappry Rovers

Gweedore Celtic v Drumoghill FC

Raphoe Town v Drumbar FC

Donegal Town v Dunlewey Celtic

Orchard FC v Strand Rovers/Castlefinn Cel.

Fintown Harps v Lagan Harps