Finn Harps to play Derry City in Inishowen flood fundraiser

The Inishowen Football League have announced details of a friendly between Finn Harps and Derry City which will help raise funds for the victims of the recent flood disaster in the peninsula.

The match between the two League of Ireland Premier Division clubs will be played on Friday, September 8th at Maginn Park in Buncrana with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The Inishowen League are encouraging all football fans in Inishowen to get behind both clubs to make this a successful event.

Details of match tickets and arrangements will be confirmed in the coming days.

The date for the game suits both clubs as neither Harps nor Derry City have a game on FAI Cup quarter-final weekend.