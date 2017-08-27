Drumkeen surprise Rathmullan Celtic in Brian McCormick Cup

Last year's beaten cup finalists, Rathmullan Celtic, were dumped out of the Brian McCormick Sports Cup on Sunday when they lost their Area semi-final to Drumkeen United.

It was the big surprise on a day when there was some exciting cup action in all four areas.

Lifford Area

Castlefinn Celtic . . 0

Kildrum Tigers . . 2

Kildrum advanced to the Lifford Area Final with a hard fought away victory over Castlefinn on Sunday.

Kildrum took the lead when Gareth Colhoun picked the ball up outside the box and unleashed an effort which flew into the top corner just before half time.

The hosts huffed and puffed but only created half chances through Emmett White and Barry Tourish. The visitors doubled their advantage when Ethan Mc Cready latched onto a quick free kick and slotted home in the 80th minute.

Referee: Joe McHugh.

Best for Castlefin: Damien Mc Anenny. Best for Kildrum: Gareth Colhoun.

In the other game in this area, Lifford Celtic and Raphoe Town drew 1-1. Lifford Celtic won 7-6 on penalties.

Donegal Area

Cappry Rovers . . . 3

Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 0

Cappry took the lead in the third minute when Joel Bradley Walsh scored with a shot from 25 yards. Letterbarrow created a few chances but couldn’t get though the home defence.

Cappry increased their lead in the 51st minute when Conor Doherty scored from a tight angle following a pass from Oisin Gallen.

Cappry increased their lead further in the 57th minute when a Letterbarrow player was adjudged to have handled the ball and Alan Getins scored from the penalty spot.

Darren O’Leary, Alan Getins and David Carr were best for Cappry. James Mc Groary , Christy Burke and John Corly were best for Letterbarrow.

Referee: Dessie Mc Laughlin.

Donegal Town . . . 12

Copany Rovers . . . 0

In a one-sided affair, Donegal Town 7 goals in a busy first half, the highlight being a long range wonder strike from Daniel McHugh. There were also goals for the returning Sean Boyle and debutants Michael O' Donnell, with a brace and Avi Rosentha with his first for the club. McHugh completed the scoring with a first half hat-trick.

In the second half, McHugh grabbed another before Ryan Hegarty and Ciaran Monaghan got in on the act. O'Donnell completed his hat-trick before substitute Niall 'Tino' Gallagher completed the rout.

Credit to a battling Copany side who never stopped with Lee Doherty a stand out performer.

Letterkenny Area

Drumkeen United . . . 4

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 3

Richie Moore got the opening goal for Drumkeen on 32 minutes. Drumkeen added a second just before the break when Richie Moore and Michael Guthrie combined well out on the right and Guthrie's cross into the box was turned home by Aaron Doherty.

Kevin Bonner added a third before Dara Patton pulled a goal back for the visitors and so began a Rathmullan comeback. They got a second goal when they were awarded a penalty which was slotted home by Eoin Sheridan. The equaliser arrived when James Gallagher fired home on 75 minutes.

The home team did get what proved to be the winner with a few minutes left when Michael Guthrie was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Sean Gallagher. The keeper was shown a straight red and a penalty was awarded. Michel Guthrie bravely stepped up and calmly slotted home the penalty.

Drumoghill F.C. . . . 0

Milford United . . . 2

The architect behind the victory was, ironically, Terence Shiels who was playing against previous employers for the first time. Shiels slotted home a first half penalty and then produced a terrific delivery to set up Ciaran Gibbons to head home the second half clincher.

There was little in this game in terms of territory and possession, but Milford’s ability to take their chances ultimately proved the difference.

Gweedore Area

Glenree United . . . 0

Glenea United . . . 1

Before the match took place a minute silence was observed in memory of Mickey Buchanan who recently passed away.

It was Michael Barry who grabbed the all important goal in the 36th minute after some fine wing play from Kieran Ferry who unselfishly passed for Barry to tap in and give Glenea the lead.

In the second half Glenea pressed for more goals but the Glenree defence were solid along with debutant Oran Blaney who was on hand to keep them at bay as he pulled of three point blank saves to keep his new side in the match.

Referee: Liam McLaughlin

In the other game in the Gweedore Area, Keadue Rovers were unable to field, so Kilmacrennan Celtic were awarded a Walkover.