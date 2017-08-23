Illies Celtic secure NW Women's Super League title



Illies Celtic completed their march to the inaugural North West Women’s Super League title when an emphatic win in Manorcunningham handed them the title.

Lagan Harps 0

Illies Celtic 7

John Doherty’s team have yet to concede a goal in the League and have really taken the season by storm. On Thursday night, they left Manor having been crowned as the champions of this, the first Super League season.

A pair of Caroline Gallagher goals in the first half helped to spur the Inishowen side to glory.

Gallagher’s double gave Illies a 2-0 lead at the break and they never looked like relinquishing the advantage.

Indeed, Illies flexed their muscles with five second-half strikes.

They were three to the good early in the second half when Deirdre Grant powered home.

Kirsty Grant and Alison McGonigle quickly added to the tally.

In-form Michelle McDaid bagged the sixth and the rout - and the title tilt - was completed when Chloe Gildea added the coup de grace to pop the champagne.



Bonagee United . . . 5

Greencastle FC . . .4

Bonagee United somehow managed to find a way to win a rip-roaring North West Women’s Super League contest against Greencastle FC at Dry Arch Park.

In spite of depleted numbers, Greencastle put up a real battle of it. Bonagee, after being a goal down early on, led 3-1 and then 5-3, but Greencastle made refused to throw in the towel.

Greencastle took an early lead when Shannon McDonald arrowed a shot into the far corner of the Bonagee net.

Bonagee drew level when Chantelle Grant - a year to the day from she underwent an operation to repair cruciate knee ligament damage - beat Sarah Faulkner from distance.

The hosts led at the break when Natalie McFadden hammered home from close range after Shannon McBride and Faulkner tussled for possession in the air.

Bonagee gave a debut to new signing Lauren Harper just after the break and the former Sion Swifts attacker added a new zest to a three-pronged Bonagee attack.

They increased the lead when Aisling Grieve finished well.

But Greencastle hit back. Emer McLaughlin finished to the bottom corner and Leah McGonigle made no mistake from a free-kick to draw Greencastle level.

Again, Bonagee had to ask searching questions,

Harper, with an exquisite, dipping effort hit the crossbar. In all, Bonagee were denied three times by the woodwork, but they were back in front when Denise McElhinney headed past Faulkner with a fine header.

Another header, from Anna Doherty, increased the lead and Bonagee looked home and hosed.

But still they were rocked back on their heels when McLaughlin managed to get free for her second of the night.

Bonagee’s experience, and numbers, counted in the closing moments as they held on for the win.

Swilly Rovers 2

Clonmany Shamrocks 0

A very wet evening in Swilly Park was the setting for a good match between Swilly Rovers and Clonmany Shamrocks.

The home side started well putting the pressure on Clonmany.

The ball was passed up the pitch from the defence to Heather Dougherty, who sent the ball to Noelle McMenamin but her first time shot was just wide of the post. Clonmany's first attack came through their midfield when Mary Jane Doherty took on two Swilly players but her effort was denied by the Swilly keeper.

Swilly went one up on 20 minutes. A Kellyann Buchanan throw in was passed back to Danielle Hynd who crossed the ball into the box and Heather Dougherty forced the ball into the back of the net.

Near the end of the first half Clonmany began to put pressure on the home defence through Mary Jane and Caitlin McDaid, but a couple of great saves by Alannah McFadden kept Swilly ahead going into the break.

The second half began with both sides playing good passing football. Great play by Catherine Grier sent Danielle Hynd attacking. Her shot from just outside the box was spilled by the Clonmany keeper but the rebound from Kerrieanne Coyle was just inches wide of post.

The home side continued on the attack with substitute Chloe Kerr passing the ball to Kerrieanne Coyle who found Heather Dougherty on the wing. Her cross into the box fell to Noelle McMenamin but her shot skimmed wide of the post.

Ten minutes from the end Swilly got their second goal. A cross from Dougherty reached Danielle Hynd who buried the ball into the back of the net.



