Kilmacrennan Celtic win Dessie Kelly U-16 Cup Final

Ciara McGarvey scored two late goals on Friday night to give Kilmacrennan Celtic the edge on Mulroy Academy in a cracking Dessie Kelly Under-16 Cup final at Dry Arch Park.



Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 3

Mulroy Academy . . .2

McGarvey’s pair of superb strikes - fit to grace any stage - were in keeping with a pulsating contest that was in the melting pot for the whole duration of the game.

Kilmacrennan got off to a dream start when Eimear Alcorn sent Aoife Kelly through in goal and she rounded the defender before placing the ball into the bottom left corner.

Mulroy got to grips with things and Caoimhe Heron was denied by Kilmac ‘keeper Orla Corry while Helena McGee tested Clare Friel at the other end.

Mulroy were level within two minutes of the second half as penalty queen Eimear Sweeney stepped up to score from the spot after Niamh Carr’s cross came off the hand of a Kilmac defender.

Just two minutes later, Mulroy were in front. Michelle McDevitt’s super delivery found the head of Lauren McBride, who made no mistake.

Mulroy could have extended the advantage, but another brilliant ball in by McDevitt was cleared by Aobha Gallagher.

Kilmac were level once more when Ciara McGarvey sailed a stunning effort beyond Friel from 25 yards.

With ten minutes to go, it was anyone’s game.

But it was Kilmac who got the winner when McGarvey again lit up the night with a second wonder goal to bring glory to the Lurgy Park girls.



RESULTS

Wednesday - Under-14 Cup/Shield/Plate semi-finals

Illistrin 4 Swilly Rovers 0

Lagan Harps 1 Finn Valley 2

Mulroy Academy 4 Bonagee United 0

Friday - Dessie Kelly Under-16 Cup Final

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 Mulroy Academy 1

FIXTURES

Monday, August 21, 6.30pm

Under-12 Cup/Shield/Plate/Rosebowl semi-finals

Lagan Harps v Mulroy Academy S

Illistrin v Mulroy Academy M

Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers

Gweedore Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic



Wednesday, August 23, 6.30pm

Under-16 Plate Final

Swilly Rovers v Bonagee United



Saturday, August 26, at Aura Leisure Centre

Under-14 Plate Final, 11am

Mulroy Academy v Raphoe Town

Under-14 Shield Final, 1pm

Swilly Rovers v Lagan Harps

Under-14 Cup Final, 3pm

Illistrin FC v Finn Valley

Monday, August 28, 6.30

Under-12 League, Charity Shield, at Cappry Park, in aid of Bumbleance

Raphoe Town v Finn Valley



Wednesday, August 30, 6,30pm

Terry Leyden Under-14 League, League play-off, at Leckview Park

Illistrin FC v Lagan Harps

Monday, September 11, 6.30pm

Under-12 League play-off, at Leckview Park

Lagan Harps v Illistrin FC