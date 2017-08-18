Finn Harps v Cork City: Harps announce big match arrangements

Ahead of Monday night's televised clash between Finn Harps and Cork City at Finn Park, Harps commercial officer Aidan Campbell has emphasized the importance of the home support in this crucial fixture.

Finn Harps play away to St. Patrick's Athletic on Friday night, but Harps officials are already looking ahead to the next home game in Ballybofey.

"Monday night is a big one for us, Finn Park hasn't had a televised fixture in a number of years so we want to put the best foot forward and show the viewing public what we're about," Mr. Campbell said.

"We ask our supporters to take into account the early kick off time (7.15pm) and would love to see a colorful and noisy home crowd. Cork are the Champions Elect at this stage, but we need points for our own reasons and have no intention of just making up the numbers.

"We have had some great nights at Finn Park in recent years and this could be another, we need our supporters there in numbers and in full voice. Depending on the FAI Cup, this could be our last home game until mid September when Sligo visit so a good gate is especially important to us.”

Supporters are advised to buy tickets in advance from the following outlets to avoid queuing:

Michael Murphy Sports, Letterkenny,

Balor Theatre, Ballybofey,

Barrett’s Bar, Ballybofey,

Kernans, Newtown,

The Coachhouse, Donegal Town,

McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford,

Macs Newsagents, Buncrana.

Tickets will be on sale on match night from the porch of Barca Bar on Navenny Street and also at Chestnut Road (Aldi side) but it is advised to buy your tickets as soon as possible.

Supporters wishing to access limited seating area will need to purchase a regular ticket and then pay an additional €3 inside the ground. Finn Harps advise supporters looking to watch the match from the seated area to arrive early as a limited number will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Supporters are requested to arrive early to avoid congestion near kick off time. Finn Harps say they appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at gate.

Traffic Arrangements Around Finn Park

Gardaí will be in place to ensure the smooth operation of traffic arrangements around Finn Park.

No parking in the immediate vicinity of the stadium.

Chestnut Road will have traffic restrictions from Mc Elhinney’s car-park to the junction with Navenny Street.

There will be no parking permitted along the Trusk Road.

Traffic restrictions will be applied on access to Navenny Street (adjacent to Finn Park) via Navenny Street or Trusk Road. Barriers will be in place at Barca Bar and junction opposite the Igloo on the Trusk Road (only local business staff and homeowners will be allowed access).

Vehicles must adhere to Garda parking directions. Any vehicle found parked on a footpath, on double yellow lines, parked in a manner that is obstructing other vehicles and houses or in between Garda ‘No Parking’ cones will be liable to be towed away and a fee imposed.

Those attending the game are asked to use car-parks situated close to the ground:

Town car park at McElhinney’s

Navenny car park

Supervalu car park

Road Closures will come into effect at 18:00pm and will remain until 19.45pm. They will be closed again at 20.45pm until 21.45pm.

Away Fans

Finn Harps look forward to welcoming Cork City supporters to Finn Park. Away fans are requested to enter ground via Chestnut Road (Aldi side). Away fans will have the gantry side of the ground while stand and Town End gantry side and terrace are reserved for home supporters.

Coaches and cars for away supporters are asked to park in McElhinney’s.

Further info on Finn Park and the Twin Towns can be found on finnharps.com.