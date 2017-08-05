Dale Gorman scores on opening day of new season

The new English Football League season got up and running on Saturday and Letterkenny's Dale Gorman is already off the mark.

The 21-year-old scored from the penalty spot as Stevenage drew 3-3 with Newport County at Broadhall Way in League Two.

Gorman, who scored a penalty in pre-season against Norwich City, was included from the start but was substituted with around 12 minutes to go.

Stevenage were 3-1 in front at one stage, but conceded a 94th minute equaliser

In the same division, Ramelton's Conrad Logan was in goal for the first time for his new club Mansfield Town who drew 2-2 at Crewe Alexandra.

Meanwhile Stephen McLaughlin was on the bench as Southend United opened their League One campaign with an impressive 2-1 win over relegated Blackburn Rovers. The Clonmany man came on as an 89th minute substitute as Southend held out for the three points.

Carl McHugh's Motherwell play their opening game in the new SPL season at home to Rangers on Sunday.