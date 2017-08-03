SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures for this weekend
Bank holiday weekend action across the county
There's plenty of cup action in the Donegal Schoolboys League this bank holiday weekend.
Here's a round-up of the fixtures:
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U12 PREMIER CUP SAT 5th AUGUST 10-30am
GROUP 1 Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United
GROUP 2 Illistrin United v Gweedore Celtic
GROUP 3 Milford United v Gweedore United
GROUP 4 Mulroy Academy v Glenea United
U14 PREMIER CUP SAT 5th AUGUST 11-45am
GROUP 1 Letterkenny Rovers v 3rd Premier B
GROUP 2 Bonagee United v Gweedore United
GROUP 3 2nd Premier B v Keadue United
Letterkenny Crusaders v Milford United 4pm
U16 PREMIER CUP SAT 5th AUGUST 2pm
GROUP 1 Keadue Rovers v Ballyraine United
GROUP 2 Gweedore United v Mulroy Academy
GROUP 3 Gweedore Celtic v Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U12 1st DIVISION CUP SUN 6th AUGUST 10-30am
GROUP 1 Illistrin FC v Glenea Cubs
GROUP 2 Ballyraine United v Mulroy Celtic
GROUP 3 Dunfanaghy Youths v Letterkenny Crusaders
Kilmac Academy v Bonagee Arcade
U14 1st DIVISION CUP SUN 6th AUGUST 11-45am
GROUP 1 4th Premier B v Gweedore Utd AFC
GROUP 2 5th Premier B v Gweedore Cosmos
GROUP 3 6th Premier B v 7th Premier B
Bonagee Athletic v Milford Blues
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER THURS 3rd AUG 7pm
Donegal/Killymard v Donegal Town
Eany Celtic v Drumbar United
Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines
U16 PREMIER SAT 5th AUG 11am
Erne Wanderers v Eany Celtic
