Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures for this weekend

There's plenty of cup action in the Donegal Schoolboys League this bank holiday weekend.

Here's a round-up of the fixtures:

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U12 PREMIER CUP SAT 5th AUGUST 10-30am
GROUP 1 Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United
GROUP 2 Illistrin United v Gweedore Celtic
GROUP 3 Milford United v Gweedore United
GROUP 4 Mulroy Academy v Glenea United
U14 PREMIER CUP SAT 5th AUGUST 11-45am
GROUP 1 Letterkenny Rovers v 3rd Premier B
GROUP 2 Bonagee United v Gweedore United
GROUP 3 2nd Premier B v Keadue United
Letterkenny Crusaders v Milford United 4pm
U16 PREMIER CUP SAT 5th AUGUST 2pm
GROUP 1 Keadue Rovers v Ballyraine United
GROUP 2 Gweedore United v Mulroy Academy
GROUP 3 Gweedore Celtic v Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U12 1st DIVISION CUP SUN 6th AUGUST 10-30am
GROUP 1 Illistrin FC v Glenea Cubs
GROUP 2 Ballyraine United v Mulroy Celtic
GROUP 3 Dunfanaghy Youths v Letterkenny Crusaders
Kilmac Academy v Bonagee Arcade
U14 1st DIVISION CUP SUN 6th AUGUST 11-45am
GROUP 1 4th Premier B v Gweedore Utd AFC
GROUP 2 5th Premier B v Gweedore Cosmos
GROUP 3 6th Premier B v 7th Premier B
Bonagee Athletic v Milford Blues

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER THURS 3rd AUG 7pm
Donegal/Killymard v Donegal Town
Eany Celtic v Drumbar United
Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines
U16 PREMIER SAT 5th AUG 11am
Erne Wanderers v Eany Celtic