Busy week of action in the Donegal Women's League

Terry Leyden U-14 League

Swilly Rovers . . . 2

Mulroy Academy . . . 0

Swilly Rovers got off to a strong start. Some great passing through the mid field and a cross in from Orlaith Connolly saw Anna Mc Fadden finish with a great goal.

Mulroy came back strong and Jessica Coll was unlucky not to score. A strong Swilly defence of Beth McFadden, Katie Duffy and Nicola Irwin held the game at 1-0 until half time.

An Orlaith Connolly goal early in the second half put Swilly 2 up. Mulroy pushed forward with Marie Kerr and Aoife Gibbons especially strong. Some great saves by both keepers - Meabh Duffy for Mulroy and Ellie Duffy for Swilly kept the score at 2-0 .

Raphoe Town . . . 0

Lagan Harps . . . 2

Goals from Niamh Sweeney and Maria Bonner proved the difference on Wednesday night as Lagan Harps took a valuable three points from their visit to Raphoe Town.

The visitors were not at full strength on the night and were made to fight all the way for the win by a Raphoe side who have been improving week on week.

Both goalkeepers were called into action early on, Abbie McKnight in the Raphoe goal once again making several fine stops for her team, while Shania McMonagle came close with a fine strike for Raphoe.

However, excellent performances in defence from Serena McCrossan and Lucy Canning helped keep the Raphoe threat at bay for much of the game, even though the home side did press at the end.

Marie Sweeney proved a threat down the left for the home side who also saw fine performances from Abbie Lee Bell and Sadie Logan.

In the end though a goal in each half was enough for Lagan to go home happy as they maintain their push for the league title.

Finn Valley . . . 0

Illistrin . . . 2

A keenly contested game between two good sides saw Illistrin create more chances with the wind in the first half but Caoimhe Brennan in the Valley goals was at her very best.

The sides were level at half time. The second half saw the more physical presence of Illistrin dominate in midfield and Sinead McBride broke the deadlock with a well taken goal on 41 minutes.

Valley reacted well and had a few good chances to draw level but luck wasn't on their side. Later in the half McBride doubled the lead and Illistrin held out for the three points.

Arena 7 Under-16 League

Lagan Harps . . . 3

SwillyRovers . . . 1

Swilly got off to a dream start with a long-range strike from Kelly Ann Buchanan after three minutes.

Swilly continued to press forward and dominated the next 20 minutes with Elli Lynch and Molly Diver working particularly hard.

Lagan eventually started getting to grips of the game and after good work on the right by Orla McGrath who sent Erin Doherty into the corner to cross, with the ball being deflected into the net by a Swilly defender.

Lagan increased the tempo of the game, within 10 minutes of the second half Lagan took the lead with Bronagh Gallagher scoring.

Aisling Irwin for Swilly almost equalised after a corner dropped to her on six yard line but the keeper saved well. Lagan extended their lead with 10 minutes to go when Bronagh Gallagher sent Shannon Cunningham through.

FIXTURES

U-12 League

Monday July 31, 7.30pm

Gweedore Celtic v Finn Valley

Mulroy Academy S v Swilly Rovers

Gweedore United v Lagan Harps

Illistrin FC v Mulroy Academy M

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Bonagee United

Terry Leyden Under-14 League

Wednesday, August 2, 7.30pm

Lagan Harps v Illistrin FC

Bonagee United v Raphoe Town

Swilly Rovers v Finn Valley

Arena 7 Under-16 League

Friday, August 4, 7.30pm

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Swilly Rovers

Lagan Harps v Bonagee United.

North West Women’s Super League

The North West Women’s Super League splits into two this week with the top five and bottom four set to play off against each other over the next month.

Illies, Lagan, Bonagee, Greencastle and Moville will compete in the top five with Clonmany, Carndonagh, Swilly and Rashenny in the bottom four.

RESULTS

Thursday, July 27

Moville Celtic 1 Lagan Harps 7

Greencastle FC 8 Swilly Rovers 3

Carndonagh FC 2 Rashenny FC 2

FIXTURES

August 3, 7.30pm

Greencastle FC v Illies Celtic

Moville Celtic v Bonagee United

Carndonagh FC v Clonmany

Swilly Rovers v Rashenny FC