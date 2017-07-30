Finn Harps romp to victory over Longford

Joe Boyle’s Finn Harps U19 side enjoyed a fine victory over Longford Town in the Northern Division at Finn Park on Saturday afternoon.

Finn Harps . . . . . . 5

Longford Town . . . 1

It was the visitors who took the lead early on as Nathan Boyle put Longford in front.

But the Harps response was immediate with Gareth Doherty smashing home to level the game.

Harps pressed on after that and BJ Banda broke through to give the home side the lead with a cool finish.

It was Banda again who made it 3-1 with a close-range finish.

In the second half Harps continued to push on and Dean O Donnell fired home to stretch the lead.

Gareth Doherty was on target with a header again to complete the scoring, although Banda almost had the last say when he hit the bar late on.

The win moves Harps back into contention for a play-off spot, but they will need to keep the good form going to move up the table.

FINN HARPS: Tommy Lee McCarron, Michael Doherty, Luke Neilis, Ciaran Kelly, Keelin McGill, Ryan Gill, Ryan Finn, Liam Walsh, BJ Banda, Gareth Doherty, Dylan McCroary, Dean O Donnell

Subs: Jamie Bell, Alex Carolan, Mark McAteer, Evan McCroary, Oran McConnell, Karl McGinley, Zak Brolly

LONGFORD TOWN: Adan Kenny, Warren Mitchell, Daniel O'Donavan, Oisin Proudfoot, Conor Cummins, Hayden Rodgers, Jerry Idahor, Josh Sherlock, Dan Beya, Nathan Doyle, Conall McKiernan

Subs: Kaelyn Thompson, Keelan Patel, Conor Keenan, Gerard Murray