Donegal U-11 girls crowned Foyle Cup champions

The Donegal Women’s League Under-11s were crowned Foyle Cup champions following a dramatic penalty shoot-out win in Wednesday’s Cup final in Dungiven.

The Donegal girls defeated Ballymoney 5-4 on penalties following a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Curragh Road.

Clodagh Herron netted the Donegal goal in normal time and they took the top prize after holding their nerve in the shoot-out.

Donegal had beaten Sion Swifts 2-1 in their semi-final earlier on Wednesday.

Donegal came from behind to draw 1-1 with Crusaders on Tuesday with Rachel Friel powering through for a deserved equaliser.

The Donegal U11s began their week in some style with two emphatic wins on Monday, starting with a 9-0 win over Derry City and following that with a 6-2 win over Ballymoney United.

Bonagee United starlet Grace Murphy netted six times on Monday with Herron, Friel, Eva Blaney and Sarah Conaghan also on the mark.

The Under-11 Bs reached the Plate final, but lost out 3-1 to a strong Crusaders team in the decider.

A Kirsten Stewart goal had given Donegal a 1-0 win over Derry City in the Plate semi-final, after an 8-0 trouncing of Ballycastle on Tuesday,

Orla McCrossan (2), Darcy Kelly, Kirsten Stewart, Sheena Harris, Sophie Canning, Alisha McCullagh and Amy Doherty bagged the Donegal goals.

McCrossan and Stewart scored Monday’s goals, but Donegal U11 B’s lost out 5-3 against Sion and 6-2 against Foyle Belles.

The Donegal Under-13s finished in third place in the Foyle Cup.

Brenda Foy, Abagail Temple-Asokhu and Maria Kealy were all on target in a 3-2 win over Inishowen in the third-fourth placed play-off.

That came after a 3-1 loss to Sion in the Cup semi-final, when Kealy also netted.

Donegal began with a 3-1 win over Crusaders on Monday and defeated Foyle Belles 4-2 later in the day.

Kealy, Rebecca McColgan, Cody Walsh, Lilly Steele, Ava Dunnion and Serena McCrossan were all celebrating goals on Monday.

They lost out 3-2 against Inishowen on Tuesday, when McColgan and McCrossan hit the net.

The Under-13 B’s finished in sixth overall, thanks to a 2-0 win over Killen Rangers on Wednesday.

After a 3-0 loss to Inishowen on Monday, they defeated Banbridge 4-1 with goals by Nicole McDaid, Emma Gribben, Erika Gallagher and Niamh Sweeney.

Erin Doherty, Ciara Molloy and Hannah Hopkins scored in a 3-0 win over Killen on Tuesday while Doherty scored in a narrow 2-1 defeat by Sion.